AEW Fight Forever contains lots of secrets and collectibles in the game. Whether it's the easter egg from Exploding Barbed Wire Deathmatch, or the unlockable wrestlers, there's no shortage of content to collect while playing.

But did you know you could dress your favorite wrestler in a golden outfit? And the best part? Every wrestler in the game has a unique golden outfit that can be unlocked rather easily, albeit time consuming.

Here is how you can unlock the golden attire for each wrestler in the game.

AEW Fight Forever – How To Unlock Golden Attire For Each Wrestler

Each Wrestler in the game has their own secret challenge with the objective: “Earn the AEW World Championship 20 Times in Exhibition using X Wrestler”. Each character in the game is able to do this challenge, so focus on the one you want the Golden Outfit for.

Then, simply take that wrestler and win the AEW World Championship 20 times. And that's all you need to do. Obviously, this process is going to take some time, but here's a few tips to make it a bit easier for you.

Switch Difficulty To Easy The challenge doesn't take in to consideration what difficulty you're playing on. Therefore, make life easy for yourself by making your COM opponents as easy as possible.

Create A Custom Wrestler It's easier to win against a custom wrestler as their stats aren't as good as the base roster in the game.

Go To Championship Management If trying to get a golden outfit for a male wrestler, change the “World Championship” Wrestler to the new custom wrestler you've created. Same applies to female wrestlers, though instead you'll be editing the “Women's World Championship” wrestler to a custom female wrestler

Change Exhibition Settings When in Exhibition, choose the custom wrestler as your opponent, and go to Options. Under Championship setting, switch to AEW World Championship. The Manager Setting doesn't matter, so just keep it OFF.

Win The Match, Rinse, Repeat. After the match, go to Championship Management again. Change the current World Championship wrestler back to the one you just faced. You'll have to do this at the end of each match to ensure you're facing that weak COM opponent again.



The process is a bit time-consuming, but it isn't the most difficult, at least. However, if there's only a couple wrestlers you know you like to use, then it shouldn't take too long. But if you're trying to collect for all Wrestlers, brace yourself for quite a grind. But there's an even faster way to get the Golden Attire, should you have two controllers.

Two-Controller Method

Using two controllers, you can unlock two different golden attires at once at a much faster pace:

Have Players 1 and 2 select their desired wrestlers (so long as one of them is the AEW World Champion)

Alternate wins between both players and you'll make progress for both wrestlers as you do so

Both wrestlers will gain their golden attire after 20 wins each.

Again, it's still time consuming, but since you're controlling both players you can easily just give up with one of them. Just remember not to kick out so as to make your matches longer. Other than that, you're on a sure path to unlock golden attires for your favorite characters.

MJF is AEW's current World Champion IRL.

That about wraps it up for this guide. If you're looking to purchase AEW Fight Forever, it's available on PC (via Steam), PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and Nintendo Switch.

