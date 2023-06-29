AEW: Fight Forever is now available. The game's standard edition officially released today, while Elite Edition Owners were able to get a head start yesterday. The game features a roster of 60 total characters (DLC included). However, not every character is available right away, and you'll have to unlock them.

If you're wondering how to unlock the wrestlers in the game, look no further. This guide will cover how to unlock all hidden wrestlers in AEW: Fight Forever.

Note that some wrestlers will require credits to buy AEW Cash (an in-game currency) to unlock. You can earn cash by completing daily & weekly challenges. Additionally, completing Exhibition matches (especially with a 5-star rating), and playing other modes will earn you cash. It shouldn't take too long for you to save up and get the wrestler you want.

AEW: Fight Forever – How To Unlock The 5 Hidden Wrestlers

Aubrey Edwards

The former video game developer turned AEW referee makes her gaming debut in AEW: Fight Forever. She went from being lead producer of Scribblenauts Unlimited to a referee with an official 1-0 record.

Edwards is one of the game's easiest characters to unlock. There's no special requirements to get her. Simply go into the shop's “More Items” section and purchase her for 20,000 cash.

Cody Rhodes

Although currently signed to WWE, Rhodes spent nearly two years in AEW, gaining an impressive 47-18 record. Developer Yuke's kept the league's former executive vice president and three-time AEW TNT Champ.

Like Edwards, Rhodes is perhaps the easies wrestler to unlock. He only costs 10,000 AEW Cash in the shop upon launching the game. Both Edwards and Rhodes will be in the “More Items” section.

Owen Hart

Hart is easy to unlock, though perhaps the most time consuming out of all wrestlers. To unlock him, you'll need to play 100 total exhibition matches. You don't have to play as or against anyone specifically, nor does the difficulty matter. Just play 100 matches and he will be available in the shop for 50,000 cash. By this point you'll have more than enough money to unlock him.

Paul Wight

Wight can be unlocked through playing Road To Elite and is perhaps the hardest to unlock. To get him, you must keep losing all of your matches until you reach the storyline “Who's Ribbing Me?” (block 4C). Continue to lose matches until you're forced to face him in a three-minute match. It won't be easy, but if you manage to beat him, he'll be available in the shop for 30,000 cash. Then you can enjoy making others miserable with him yourself.

Brodie Lee Jr.

Unlocking Brodie Lee is perhaps the most complex, but still fairly easy. When the Casino Battle Royale begins, lose right away. Following that loss, proceed to win all your matches until the next storyline block.

When asked what to do, pick “Go Sightseeing”. During this event you'll be invited to join the dark order, to which you should say yes. Win the following Fatal Four Way Match and subsequent tag team matches. Brodie Lee will eventually attack you at one of your fights, and will give you the chance at taking him on at the TNT Title Pay Per View Match.

Once defeated, Brodie will be available for 30,000 cash in the shop

Rundown

AEW: Fight Forever is available for PC via Steam, Playstation 4, Playstation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and Nintendo Switch. So far the game has received average reviews from critics, who praised the gameplay and career mode but noted the lack of customization.

For more information and gaming news, check out ClutchPoints Gaming.