AEW Fight Forever is getting a free 30-player Battle Royale mode called Stadium Stampede. The mode brings together 30 wrestlers one battlefield where only the last one standing can be crowned the victor.

Below is the teaser trailer:

The teaser did not give a release date but we do know the mode will be free for all users. From watching the trailer, here's what we know.

Before a match begins, players can set up loadouts with three abilities. Additionally, they can customize their finisher, as well as Heat Skills. We're not entirely sure what Heat Skills are, but it seems that players can upgrade their Strike, Grapple, Aerial, and Weapons.

The map seems to be the entirety of the stadium, and not just the football field (which happens to be under construction). Throughout the trailer, we see players in the stands, in the stadium's parking garage, on the goal post, and more.

Another thing to note is the use of weapons and items, including a T-shirt bazooka, tire, sledgehammers, and even rideable horses. Players will also have shield and health bars, as indicated by the teaser.

There's also a shrink Zone, similar to Fortnite's Battle Royale mode, which forces players to converge at the central point where they'll be forced to duke it out.

Lastly, there's an appeal bar, which like Heat Skills we don't quite know it's full extent yet. It seems damaging enemies increases your appeal. Perhaps it'll give you access to special moves, when the gauge is filled. We'll find out more as the game mode is set to release soon, according to the developer.

AEW: Fight Forever was released for PC (via Steam), PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and Nintendo Switch. The game received average reviews from critics and users alike, who praised the gameplay and career mode but noted the lack of customization.

