AEW: Fight Forever is now available. The game's standard edition officially released yesterday, while Elite Edition Owners were able to get a head start one day earlier. If you own the game, you're likely enjoying all the modes the game has to offer. But did you know there's an easter egg in a particular mode that's a callback to a real life matchup?

AEW fans may remember the rather disappointing Exploding Barbed Wire Deathmatch ending that took place in real life back in 2021. It was Kenny Omega vs. Jon Moxley, the energy was high, and the big boom was about to happen.

But then, we got this:

Fans were upset about the anticlimactic explosion, so developer Yuke's took it into their own hands to fix this issue. In the Exploding Barbed Wire Deathmatch game mode, you'll see a massive explosion that knocks down all wrestlers when the timer runs out. But Yuke's also didn't want to miss out at pointing a little fun at the real life situation, either.

In this guide, we'll show you how to unlock the Bad Exploding Barbed Wire Deathmatch ending in AEW: Fight Forever.

AEW: Fight Forever – How To Unlock The Bad Exploding Barbed Wire Deathmatch Ending

The overall goal is to reach story block 3A. Here are the steps you can take to reach that block.

Step 1: Choose The Correct Wrestler

To unlock this mode, you must play the Road To Elite Career Mode and complete story block 3A. It also depends which wrestler you choose. So far we've seen Malakai Black and Wardlow are able to unlock 3A.

Step 2: Lose The Prologue's Casino Battle Royale

Winning this fight will send your character to Block 1B, which means accessing 3A will become impossible. Therefore, you'll want to lose this fight and send your character to 1A “Unlikely Partnership”.

Keep winning your matches until you're invited to a tag team title. Eventually you'll have to fight your own partner, which you should win to progress to the next storyline.

In block 2, just keep winning your matches, including the final PPV. This should send your character to Story Block 3A.

Step 3: Win The Exploding Barbed Wire Deathmatch & Purchase The Option

At this point you'll only have one match left to win. Defeat your opponent and you should unlock the Exploding Barbed Wire Deathmatch Option. This will be available in the game's store under “More Items”. If you need more money to purchase the option, check out our guide on how to earn cash fast.

Step 4: How To Turn The Bad Ending On

Go to settings, and under match, select “Death Match Explosion Type”. Select Historic and voila! You've now unlocked the true Barbed Wire Exploding Deathmatch ending. All you need to do now is boot up the game mode and have fun.

And that's all there is to it. The Road To Elite career mode is very short, so reaching Story Block 3A shouldn't take too long. In case you weren't somehow able to reach that block, just try again with any of the wrestlers we recommended and you'll surely get it.

Rundown

AEW: Fight Forever is available for PC via Steam, Playstation 4, Playstation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and Nintendo Switch. So far the game has received average reviews from critics, who praised the gameplay and career mode but noted the lack of customization.

For more information and gaming news, check out ClutchPoints Gaming.