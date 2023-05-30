Anthony Riccobono has been a sports reporter for over a decade. He primarily covers the NFL, MLB and NBA.

It looks like the Alabama Football team’s top recruit is looking to follow in Will Anderson Jr.’s footsteps in more ways than one. It appears that five-star recruit Keon Keeley will wear a No. 31 Alabama football jersey, just as Will Anderson Jr. did during his career with the Crimson Tide.

Keon Keeley posted a picture of No. 31 cleats in a locker onto his Instagram story. The Alabama football recruit tagged Anderson in the post along with the caption “31.”

Recent #Alabama enrollee Keon Keeley appears to be wearing No. 31, which was previously worn by another former 5-star edge rusher in Will Anderson. 📸 from Keeley’s Instagram story. pic.twitter.com/SUmT0PBszw — Charlie Potter (@Charlie_Potter) May 29, 2023

Nick Saban and Alabama football fans are certainly hoping that his jersey number isn’t the only thing that Keeley has in common with Anderson. In three seasons with the Crimson Tide, Anderson was one of the best defensive players in college football. Anderson totaled 34.5 sacks and 204 tackles in 41 games. The Houston Texans traded up to select Anderson with the No. 3 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.

Although Keeley will be hard-pressed to match Anderson’s production during his Alabama football career, there are lofty expectations for the Crimson Tide’s new No. 31. Anderson is the top-ranked edge rusher in the 2023 recruiting class. Texas quarterback Arch Manning is the only player ranked ahead of Keeley in the entire recruiting class, according to 247 Sports.

Keeley had been prepared to play for Notre Dame. The five-star recruit de-committed from the Fighting Irish in August of last year. In 13 games during the 2021 season, Keeley had 65 tackles, 35 tackles for a loss and 16.5 sacks.

Nine five-star recruits have committed to playing for Alabama in the 2023 season. The Crimson Tide have the sport’s best recruiting class, once again.