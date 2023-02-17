Alabama 5-star recruit Keon Keeley is considered to be one of the best prospects in the 2023 recruiting class. Keeley recently underwent a serious medical procedure, but Alabama fans shouldn’t be sounding the alarms just yet.

Keeley underwent shoulder surgery on Feb. 14 that was performed by Dr. Lyle Cain, via BamaInsider. Despite the surgery, Keeley is expected to make a full recovery and be 100% healthy by his enrollment in June.

The shoulder issue was something that reportedly bothered Keeley throughout his senior season of high school. Still, he recorded 23.5 tackles for loss and 17 sacks. Undergoing shoulder surgery was something Alabama wanted to be taken care of before Keeley joined the Crimson Tide, BamaInsider reported.

Keon Keeley, who is an edge rusher, is ranked as the No. 2 prospect in the entire class by On3. The scouting service compared him to current Commanders’ defensive end Chase Young. Alongside Alabama, Keeley also received offers from schools such as Ohio State, Florida and Notre Dame.

Alabama currently has the best overall 2023 recruiting class, per On3. Keeley is one of seven five-star prospects the Crimson Tide have signed. No other team in the country has more than four five-star recruits.

Keeley’s surgery should correct that problems he faced in high school and have him ready to take on the rigors of college football. He is the crown jewel of what is considered the best recruiting class in the country. Despite his minor setback, Alabama is expecting Keeley to make a major impact when he finally gets his opportunity with the Crimson Tide.