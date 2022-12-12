By Tim Capurso · 2 min read

The Alabama Crimson Tide football program has landed a huge commitment from 5-star recruit and top pass-rushing prospect Keon Keeley, beating out fellow powers Ohio State and Notre Dame for his services, according to Hank South of 247 Sports.

Keeley, a standout defensive end at Tampa Berkeley Prep, said the following in a statement posted onto his Twitter account.

“First, I would like to thank God for everything, without him, none of this would be possible. I would like to thank my amazing mother for all she has done for me to be the man I am today. I would like to thank all the Berkeley faculty for letting me in with open arms and giving me relationships for life!”

It’s a huge get for Alabama football just days before the Early Signing Period. The Tide already boasted the top recruiting class for the 2023 cycle, though the addition of Keon Keeley puts even more ground between the likes of the Tide and Georgia and Notre Dame.

Not only that, but it keeps Ohio State football, who is in the market for a defensive end, on their heels. And it adds insult to injury for the Fighting Irish, as Keeley decommitted from their program during the summer.

The 5-star pass rusher’s recruitment to Tuscaloosa may have been sealed by likely outgoing Alabama football star Will Anderson, who told the prospective recruit that going to ‘Bama was the “best decision of his life.”

Nick Saban and company can credit Anderson with the assist after landing Keon Keeley.