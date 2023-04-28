Colin Gallant has been writing about sports since covering the local high school teams as a freshman in Ontario, Canada over a decade ago. He has a Masters degree in journalism, a passion for all sports, especially hockey, and a laser focus on winning more fantasy championships. He joined ClutchPoints in 2022.

The Houston Texans shocked the football world on Thursday night, completing a blockbuster trade to earn the right to draft No. 2 and No. 3 overall in the NFL Draft — and they selected two potential difference makers in Ohio State’s CJ Stroud and Alabama’s Will Anderson Jr.

Anderson Jr. explained the emotions of being drafted with the third pick on Thursday night with NFL Network’s Melissa Stark.

“It means everything, everybody don’t know how much hard work goes into this, man, the sacrifices I made, the hard work, the dedication, everything that goes into it,” Anderson Jr. said. “I’m just so blessed and favored by God.”

Anderson Jr. was the first defensive player picked in the NFL Draft after the Carolina Panthers chose former Crimson Tide teammate Bryce Young at No. 1 overall and the Texans selected CJ Stroud as their QB of the future.

The edge rusher let Houston fans know what he will bring to the team in 2023.

“They’re just getting a complete player and a complete person, high character player but also a good player, you know what I’m saying,” Will Anderson Jr. said with a smile.

“He’s just gonna go out there and do his job with every snap, relentless motor, high mindset, good motivation, good energy on the team jumping up and down and that’s what I’m all about. And I’m ready!”

The two-time AP All-American was clearly hyped to be drafted by Houston at No. 3 overall, and the outside linebacker figures to be a prominent part of the team’s defense next season.