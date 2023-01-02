By Tim Capurso · 2 min read

Bryce Young and Will Anderson unsurprisingly declared for the NFL Draft just days after leading Alabama football to a Sugar Bowl win over Kansas State. It’s likely that Young and Anderson, projected top picks in the draft, will find themselves on different teams in the pros.

Bryce Young clearly knows that, as he had a comical message for Anderson when discussing their potential face-off in the NFL, per Daniel Morrison of On3 Sports.

“Please take it easy. Remember all the good times we had … Before we play I’ll probably send him a picture of us from freshman year together.”

In fact, Bryce Young said that he’ll send Will Anderson a picture of the two together during their freshman year at Alabama football, just to soften him up a bit before their NFL battles.

Young and Anderson are two of the better players to suit up for Alabama football in the program’s history.

The star quarterback won the Heisman Trophy in 2021, then followed it up by leading the Crimson Tide to a Sugar Bowl win with a monster, five-touchdown pass performance.

Meanwhile, Anderson became one of the most feared defenders in the nation, tallying 34.5 sacks in three seasons with Alabama football.

As good as Bryce Young is, it’s understandable why he would want to soften up Will Anderson a bit before he bears down on him in the pocket in the NFL.