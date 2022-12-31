By Steve Zavala · 1 min read

The Alabama Crimson Tide’s 2022 Sugar Bowl win over Kansas State likely marked the end of an era for multiple players in the program, including Will Anderson Jr. The junior linebacker is expected to soon declare for the 2023 NFL Draft, where he is projected to be selected in the first round.

Anderson could have chosen not to play in the Sugar Bowl and instead begin preparations for the NFL Draft. The versatile linebacker not only played in the game, but he was also quite a difference-maker during his time on the field.

For one, Anderson regularly helped the Crimson Tide’s stout front seven unit slow down the Will Howard-led Wildcats offense.

Alabama is POURING IT ON What a way to send off Bryce Young and Will Anderson pic.twitter.com/urZkMy6s41 — The Ox Cord Podcast (@TheOxCordPod) December 31, 2022

After the contest, Anderson was visibly emotional as it hit him that he just donned an Alabama jersey in a game for the last time.

Will Anderson makes his exit with tears in his eyes. pic.twitter.com/zNKzkd9Klh — Michael Casagrande (@ByCasagrande) December 31, 2022

Anderson has etched his name in Alabama program history. From the 34.5 sacks recorded to the notable two SEC Defensive Player of the Year wins, he has made a strong case to be recognized as the greatest linebacker in school history. He also played an instrumental role in the Crimson Tide’s national title-winning campaign in 2020.

Anderson sure now has his sights set on the upcoming NFL Draft.