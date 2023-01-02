By Colin Gallant · 2 min read

There will be a trio of Alabama Crimson Tide players in next April’s NFL Draft, after quarterback Bryce Young, edge-runner Will Anderson Jr. and running back Jahmyr Gibbs all announced their decision to forgo remaining eligibility and declare on Monday morning.

None of the three superstars made a shocking revelation with their families in attendance in Alabama, according to team beat writer Aaron Suttles.

Will Anderson, Bryce Young and Jahmyr Gibbs all on stage announcing their decisions for their futures. All their families are in attendance. — Aaron Suttles (@AaronSuttles) January 2, 2023

Bryce Young is the first Crimson Tide quarterback to win the Heisman Trophy; he threw for 4,872 yards and 47 touchdowns in 2021, following that up with 3,328 yards and 32 scores in 2022.

Will Anderson Jr. won the Bronko Nagurski Award as the nation’s best defensive player in 2021, and finished his Alabama career with 34.5 sacks and 58.5 tackles for loss.

Jahmyr Gibbs was Alabama’s leading rusher with 926 yards and seven TDs, averaging nearly 6.1 yards per carry this season; he also caught three touchdown passes during the campaign.

Both Young and Anderson are projected to be top-three picks, and according to Suttles, both could challenge for the No. 1 overall pick. Gibbs is also widely believed to be a first rounder next April.

Alabama Crimson Tide capture Sugar Bowl

The Crimson Tide ran away with the Sugar Bowl on New Year’s Day, beating Kansas State 45-20 to win their first title since 2018.

In his final game with Alabama, Young threw for five touchdowns, winning the game’s MVP award. Gibbs rushed 15 times for 76 yards in the win, adding two receptions for an additional 66 yards.

Alabama entered the season as one of the favorites to win both the SEC and the national championship, but after getting off to a 6-0 start to the year, they fell to Tennessee on a last-second field goal and were defeated by LSU in overtime. The latter loss cost the Crimson Tide the SEC West title, and the team finished the regular season at 10-2, including 6-2 in SEC play.

The Georgia Bulldogs finished with the number-one seed in the final CFP rankings, and thus advanced to the national semifinals, while Alabama was selected for the Sugar Bowl as the next highest ranked SEC team. It was the Alabama Crimson Tide’s 17th Sugar Bowl appearance.