Now that the 2022 college football regular season has concluded, offseason activities have officially begun. This includes the coaching carousel, recruiting and, most notably, the transfer portal. Below, we’ll take a look at some targets for Alabama football.

The transfer portal has turned college football upside down since its introduction in 2018, and this cycle is easily the biggest yet. Well over 1,000 players entered their names in the portal in just the first 24 hours of the cycle, and many more followed soon after. While nearly every team experienced some losses, some are much more capable of making up for those losses.

Alabama is arguably the best-equipped team in the country to handle its transfer portal losses. The Crimson Tide may have lost 12 players to the portal, but they can easily replace that production. The Tide has been one of the best teams in the country at utilizing the transfer portal, with players such as Jameson Williams blossoming into stars after coming to Tuscaloosa.

Nick Saban is always looking for ways to improve his team, and the transfer portal is like a playground for him. He will have players chomping at the bits to play for him, but he’ll have to decide which ones he wants most.

Without further ado, here are three players Alabama football should target in the transfer portal.

3. Antonio Grier

South Florida football has fallen on hard times recently, with just a 4-29 record in the last three seasons. Despite that, Antonio Grier has been a stud on the Bulls’ defense, posting remarkable stats. Now that he’s in the transfer portal, Saban might want to take a look.

In four seasons in Tampa, Grier racked up 230 total tackles, 133 of them solo. He has also been a menace in opposing backfields, with 23.5 tackles for loss and 10 sacks. Additionally, the Atlanta native also has two interceptions, three pass breakups, and five forced fumbles.

While Grier finished 2020 and 2021, 2022 was not as prolific. Grier played just four games, finishing with just 21 tackles. After the difficult season, Grier decided to enter the transfer portal and use his final year of eligibility elsewhere.

With Henry To’oTo’o and Jaylen Moody set to graduate, Alabama football needs reinforcements at linebacker. Grier would be able to slot in right away thanks to his experience, and he could be special on a larger stage.

2. Dorian Singer

Despite Bryce Young having another great season, Alabama’s passing attack took a noticeable step back this season compared to 2021. That is largely due to a lackluster receiving core, as Jameson Williams and John Metchie both left for the NFL. Without two superstars on the outside, the Crimson Tide didn’t look quite right.

Alabama’s best receiver this season was Ja’Corey Brooks with 623 yards and seven touchdowns. Jermaine Burton followed close behind with 590 yards and six touchdowns, but no other Alabama player even crossed the 400-yard threshold. One could argue that Alabama’s poor receiver play was the main catalyst behind them missing the College Football Playoff.

Saban will definitely look to address that hole this offseason, and that’s where Dorian Singer comes in. The now-former Arizona receiver was an absolute stud in 2022 with a conference-leading 1,105 receiving yards and six touchdowns. Now that he’s in the portal, he is undoubtedly one of the best receivers available.

Singer would be an excellent addition to Alabama’s offense as a true deep threat. The Tide missed having someone who could take the top off of defenses after Williams’ departure, and Singer could be exactly what they’re looking for.

1. Devin Leary

Replacing Bryce Young at quarterback is an unenviable task, but that’s what Alabama football has to do this offseason. Young has been arguably the best quarterback in school history with over 8,000 yards and two touchdowns in his career, and he will likely be the cornerstone of an NFL franchise next year. Backups Jalen Milroe and Ty Simpson have shown flashes, but questions linger about whether or not they can take the reins immediately.

If the Tide want another superstar quarterback to replace Young right away, Devin Leary is easily the best option. The NC State quarterback put together a stellar career in Raleigh, throwing for 6,807 yards and 68 touchdowns. His best season came in 2021, when he threw for 3,433 yards and 35 touchdowns, but injuries cut his 2022 season short.

Leary is now one of the most attractive players in the transfer portal. 247Sports ranked him as the third-best player in the portal and the best quarterback. Any team that is a quarterback away from competing for a national championship will be chomping at the bits to get Leary.

Both sides would benefit greatly from Leary coming to Tuscaloosa. Alabama football would become an even greater favorite for the national title, and Leary would boost his draft stock to become a surefire first-round pick. Saban should do everything in his power to make sure Leary wears crimson next season.