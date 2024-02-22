Nate Oats is a big fan of the new Alabama football play-by-play guy.

This next season of Alabama football is going to be an intriguing one as there will be a lot of new faces around the Crimson Tide program. Obviously, Kalen DeBoer is the new head coach after Nick Saban's retirement, and DeBoer has brought in a lot of new coaches on the staff. Alabama will also have a new play-by-play radio guy next season as well as Chris Stewart will take over the job.

Chris Stewart will be the new play-by-play guy for Alabama football next season, and he actually has a great relationship with Alabama basketball head coach Nate Oats. Oats recently discussed the situation and noted that they have a good friendship.

“I've got a great friendship with Chris, he's on the road with us, he's a good dude,” Nate Oats said, according to a tweet from Blake Byler. “I'm super happy for him. […] He deserves it, he does great.”

There are a lot of exciting things happening for the Alabama football team next season. New coaches, new play-by-play guy and a new conference. It's going to be an exciting season for the Crimson Tide.

Chris Stewart is going to be able to call some exciting games for Alabama next season in the new SEC. They have some big games against regular SEC foes like Georgia, Tennessee and LSU, but the Crimson Tide will also hit the road in late November for a game against Oklahoma, one of the conference's new addition.

The other new addition to the SEC is Texas, but the Crimson Tide don't play them next season. Alabama and the Longhorns met up last season in Tuscaloosa, and it was a great game. Perhaps they'll find a way to meet up in the postseason next year.

A lot of things will be different for Alabama next year, and it will be a fun season to watch.