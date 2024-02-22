More Huskies in Tuscaloosa.

New Alabama football coach Kalen DeBoer is filling out his staff in Tuscaloosa, and he’s bringing in a lot of familiar faces to do so. The latest addition to the Crimson Tide sideline is Mitch Dahlen, who was on the Washington Huskies football staff before this latest move.

“Alabama adds analyst who was part of DeBoer’s staff at Washington,” 247Sports’ Mike Rodak reported on Wednesday, retweeting Mitch Dahlen on Twitter/X who posted a pic of himself in Alabama football gear under the caption “#NewProfilePic.”

Dahlen was a college quarterback for Utah before transferring to Southern Utah to finish his career. Since entering the coaching ranks, the former QB has coached in high school, the CFL, and at a variety of small colleges along with a stint at Boise State in 2018. In 2020, he hooked up with Kalen DeBoer at Fresno State and continued on with him to Washington as an offensive quality control coach. Now he’s on to the Alabama football program with his boss.

This isn’t the only former Huskies coach DeBoer is bringing to the SEC. New Alabama offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach Nick Sheridan and wide receivers/co-offensive coordinator JaMarcus Shepard were both on staff in Seattle.

However, it hasn’t all been smooth sailing for DeBoer stocking his staff with Washington coaches. He originally brought Ryan Grubb in to be OC and William Inge as linebackers coach. Grubb spurned the Crimson Tide to take the same role for the NFL’s Seattle Seahawks, and Inge accepted the same position at Alabama’s rival, Tennessee.