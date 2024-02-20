Kalen DeBoer has hired two of his former staff members.

The Alabama football team has had a busy offseason in terms of new hires. First, head coach Nick Saban decided to retire after the conclusion of the season, so the Crimson Tide needed a new coach. Alabama got Kalen DeBoer from Washington football, and now the Crimson Tide have handled business with their offensive coordinator opening.

Alabama has made two intriguing hires to help lead the offense. The Crimson Tide are bringing in JaMarcus Shephard and Nick Sheridan. Sheridan is the official offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach while Shephard is will be assistant head coach, co-offensive coordinator and wide receivers coach.

“Nick and JaMarcus are both fantastic coaches, and we are excited to have them join us at Alabama,” Alabama head coach Kalen DeBoer said, according to an article from rolltide.com. “They have experience in our offense, and they know what we are trying to accomplish on that side of the football. They both bring passion and enthusiasm to their work and have proven to be excellent teachers and recruiters at every stop of their careers.”

Both of these coaches have worked with Kalen DeBoer before. JaMarcus Shephard was on the Washington staff from 2022-2023 and he was also an assistant head coach and WR coach with the Huskies.

Nick Sheridan was also on the staff last year at Washington as he was the tight ends coach. He has also worked with DeBoer at Indiana, and he was the offensive coordinator for two years for the Hoosiers. It's good for DeBoer and Alabama to get guys that the head coach is familiar with.

“It is a tremendous opportunity to join Coach DeBoer at Alabama,” Sheridan said. “I look forward to working with this offensive staff to develop a plan each week to put our team in a position to be successful. There is an unmatched legacy at Alabama, and I understand the importance of upholding that standard while developing our players.”

It's pretty cool that Sheridan and DeBoer were together at Indiana and Washington before teaming up with the Alabama football team. They have come a long way since they were coaching the Hoosiers.

“I have a passion for coaching and developing our football players both on and off the field,” Shephard continued. “The chance to help Coach DeBoer continue the standard at Alabama is something I take a lot of pride in working to accomplish. This is a special place, and I am excited about the opportunities that are in front of us.”

This football season is going to be an exciting one for Alabama, and everyone will have their eyes on the Crimson Tide. It's been a long time since they went to battle without Nick Saban as their head coach, and the entire country will want to see what that looks like.