Have you ever seen Alabama football coach Nick Saban smile? Neither have I. Well, not until a photo surfaced on Thursday evening of Saban exiting the podium after a press conference posted on Twitter by Nick Kelly. That is the look of a coach that is coming for a national championship, and a look that is sure to scare Georgia football fans and all of the Crimson Tide's rivals.

Nick Saban doesn't smile very often, especially in the preseason/during the season. You'll usually only see one if the Crimson Tide just won a national title. Which makes this picture so much scarier.

Alabama football typically doesn't have any motivating underdog mentality heading into a season because they are usually the favorite. However, after back-to-back national titles from Georgia, the Crimson Tide are no longer the kings of the college football world. Almost everyone is still expecting Alabama to be one of the best teams in the country, but the Crimson Tide are used to being the favorite to win it all.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

If Alabama goes another year without winning the national title, it will be the first time since Saban started at Alabama that the Crimson Tide didn't win a national championship in three consecutive seasons. He has won six in Tuscaloosa, and they came in 2009, 2011, 2012, 2015, 2017 and 2020. The dominance has been unreal.

Georgia has their eyes on that same dominance after getting a taste of it the last two seasons. If the Bulldogs can find a way to win a third straight, they will officially be in dynasty mode.

We won't have to wait too much longer to find out who will be crowned this year's college football king. The season kicks off in a little over three weeks, and then the journey will be underway. Perhaps the image of Saban at his recent press conference is a sign of what's to come in the 2o23 college football season.