The 2023 college football season will kickoff later this month and more and more news on the season is being released. On Tuesday, one preseason poll was released by CBS Sports that will have Nick Saban and Alabama football fans angry.

Alabama football wore the crown in college football during the 2010s as head coach Nick Saban created a dynasty in Tuscaloosa. Saban has won six national championships with the Crimson Tide and consistently has his program among the best in the nation. However, a new SEC team seems to be on the verge of taking over: Georgia football.

In the top 25 poll put out by CBS, Georgia was the clear-cut favorite at #1. However, Alabama wasn't even the second SEC team featured in the rankings as LSU football came in one spot above the Crimson Tide at #4. The top-10 is as follows: Georgia, Michigan, Ohio State, LSU, Alabama, USC, Penn State, Florida, Clemson and Washington.

Alabama's ranking is certainly nothing to be ashamed of, and a ranking that 99% of programs in college football would be thrilled to have, but it's not the standard there. Crimson Tide fans want to be #1 and nothing short of that is acceptable.

The past two seasons have belonged to Georgia, and college football experts everywhere are riding with the Dawgs again in 2023 to take home the national championship crown. Georgia was as dominant as ever last season and won one of the most lopsided national title games the sport has ever seen. The Bulldogs continue to reload and are the team to beat again this year, not Alabama.

Fans have been waiting since January and we're just a few short weeks away from the first college football game of the season. Alabama will be hoping to get back on top of the college football world and stop Georgia from winning a third straight national title.