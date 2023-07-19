The Alabama football team has a very young roster for the upcoming season, and it was the subject of many questions that Nick Saban received at SEC media days. When asked about the roster's development process, Saban channeled ‘Grandma Saban' and a cake analogy to perfection, reports Southeastern 14.

“Grandma Saban used to bake a cake, and I'd ask “is the cake done yet?” She'd say “if I take it out of the oven too soon, it’s gonna turn to mush.” We have to make sure we let the cake bake.”

Wise words from Coach Saban, although that can be expected at this point in his Hall of Fame career. After losing plenty of stars to the NFL this past draft, Saban will be doing it all over again for Alabama in developing a roster from young boys to young men.

The number one question on Alabama fans' minds this season will be surrounding the quarterback position; after losing Bryce Young to the NFL, Alabama is going into this season with a clear-cut quarterback competition. As of now, there is no favorite to be the starter Week 1 between Ty Simpson, Jalen Milroe, and Tyler Buchner.

Besides the quarterback question, Alabama football fans are also eager to dethrone Georgia atop the SEC. The back-to-back defending champion Bulldogs have put themselves firmly in conversation with Alabama as the perennial top squad in college football. Alabama all of the sudden has some work to do to reclaim their status as the best program in the sport. For Nick Saban, it will all be about letting the cake bake in order to return to the throne.