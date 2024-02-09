Alabama looks to keep pace in the SEC as we continue our College Basketball odds series with an Alabama-LSU prediction and pick.

Alabama looks to keep pace in the SEC as they face LSU. It is time to continue our College Basketball odds series with an Alabama-LSU prediction, pick, and how-to-watch.

Alabama enters the game sitting at 16-7 on the year while sitting 8-2 in conference play. That ties them for first place in the SEC this year. While they have lost to Tennessee, they have defeated South Carolina and Auburn at home this year. Still, they have lost to Auburn on the road as well. That was their last game. The game was tied with four minutes to go in the first half, but Auburn took off from there. They would end up making 40 free throws and win the game 99-81

Meanwhile, LSU comes into the game sitting at 12-10 on the year, and 4-5 in conference play. They have lost four of their last five, but three of those were on the road. They lost by just two to Georgia on the road, and by 20 to Tennessee on the road. LSU also lost by 21 to Alabama on the road the last time these two teams faced off. The game was tight in the first half. Alabama led 50-44, but their offense put together a great second half. Alabama would score 59 in the second half, and win the game 109-88.

Here are the college basketball odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Basketball Odds: Alabama-LSU Odds

Alabama: -6.5 (-110)

Moneyline: -260

LSU: +6.5 (-110)

Moneyline: +210

Over: 166.5 (-110)

Under: 166.5 (-110)

How to Watch Alabama vs. LSU

Time: noon ET/ 9:00 AM PT

TV: ESPN

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why Alabama Will Cover The Spread/Win

Alabama is ranked seventh in the nation in KenPom's adjusted efficiency rankings. They are ranked second in the nation in adjusted offensive efficiency this year, but sit 65th in the nation in adjusted defensive efficiency. Alabama sits third in the nation in points per game this year, while sitting fourth in the nation in effective field goal percentage and third in shooting efficiency. Mark Sears leads the team on offense this year. He has 20.3 points per game, while he is shooting 52.3 percent this year, and 44.4 percent from three-point range. Further, Sears is tied for the team lead in assists with 3.9 per game. Meanwhile, Aaron Estrada is second on the team in points this year, with 12.8 points per game, while he leads the team with 3.9 assists per game this year. Rounding out the top scorers are Grant Nelson and Rylan Griffen. Nelson comes in with 12.3 points per game on the season, while Griffen comes in with 10.7 points per game.

Alabama is 25th in the nation in rebounds per game this year. They are also 22nd in the nation in offensive rebounding rates this year. Grant Nelson comes in leading the way in rebounding this year. He has 5.8 rebounds per game this year, while Estrada had 5.0 rebounds per game this year. Further, four players come into the game with over four rebounds per game this year.

Alabama is 277th in the nation in opponent points per game this year, but they are 78th in opponent effective field goal percentage. Estrada and Sears lead the way here as well. Sears leads the team with 1.7 steals per game, while Estrada has 1.4 per game. Meanwhile, Grant Nelson has 1.5 blocks per game this year.

Why LSU Will Cover The Spread/Win

LSU ranks 84th in the nation in KenPoms adjusted efficiency rankings this year, sitting 95th in adjusted offensive efficiency while sitting 72nd in adjusted defensive efficiency on the year. They are 67th in the nation in points per game this year, while sitting 106th in the nation in effective field goal percentage. Jalen Cook leads the way on offense. In his 11 games this year, he has 15.5 points per game while also having 2.7 assists per game. The year-long leader in points per game this year is Jordan Wright. He comes in with 15.2 points per game, while also having 2.8 assists per game, the most on the team. Rounding out the top scorers is Will Baker. He enters with 11.9 points per game while leading the team in shooting percentage, hitting 52.8 percent of his shots.

LSU is 114th in rebounds per game this year. Further, thye are 220th in the nation in defensive rebounding rate on the season. Jordan Wright and Will Baker lead the way here as well. Both of them come into the game with 5.1 rebounds per game this year. Baker has almost two offensive rebounds per game, while Wright has just over one per game this year.

LSU is 186th in the nation in opponent points per game this year, while they are 86th in opponent effective field goal percentage. Jordan Wright has been good at stealing the ball this year. He comes into the game with 1.9 steals per game, while Jalen Cook has 1.4 per game. Meanwhile, three other players have one or more steals per game this year.

Final Alabama-LSU Prediction & Pick

Alabama did stumble last time out, but that was playing against a much better offense than LSU. Auburn is ranked tenth in adjuted offensive efficiency this year, and it showed against an Alabama defense that struggles. Alabama still managed to score 81 points against a very solid Auburn defense. LSU is nowhere near the level of defense as Auburn. Expect Alabama to score plenty in this game.

Click here for more betting news and predictions

Final Kansas-Duke Prediction & Pick: Alabama -6.5 (-110)