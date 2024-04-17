Alabama basketball has reportedly lost forward Nick Pringle to the transfer portal, according to Matt Zenitz of 24/7 Sports:
“Alabama basketball forward Nick Pringle has entered the transfer portal, @247Sports has learned. Averaged 6.8 points and 5.1 rebounds per game this season.”
The senior forward from Seabrook, South Carolina, joined the Crimson Tide ahead of the 2022-23 season then played in 36 games. Then he competed in 34 games this season, starting 16. He transferred from Dodge City Community College, where he played from 2021-22 after starting his career at Wofford in 2020-21. This past season with Alabama, Pringle averaged 6.8 points, 5.1 rebounds and 0.7 blocks.
Pringle becomes the fifth Alabama scholarship player to enter the portal, joining Kris Parker, Rylan Griffen, Sam Walters and Davin Cosby. He was suspended multiple times last season. First Pringle was suspended for the Arkansas State game. Then, Alabama basketball suspended Pringle for two games in SEC play.
Pringle didn't travel with the team to Spokane for the first game, but he eventually made it after dealing with a “personal issue.”
Pringle raised plenty of eyebrows with an interesting (and timely) social media post. Pringle posted on X: ‘this too shall pass' with a praying hands emoji, and nobody had any idea what it meant.
Then, the next day, Pringle did not travel with the Alabama basketball team to Spokane, so even more rumors began to swirl.
Alabama basketball had a magical Final Four run
Not many people expected the Crimson Tide to make it to the Final Four. Alabama basketball started things off in the first round with a shootout win against #13 seed Charleston. Both teams are capable of scoring a lot of points, and they both did as the Crimson Tide won 109-96. They then beat #12 seed Grand Canyon fairly easily and coasted to a Sweet 16 berth.
The Sweet 16 was difficult and it also proved that Alabama is as legit as they come. The Crimson Tide took down number one seed North Carolina by two points to punch their ticket to the Elite 8, and then they beat a scrappy six seed Clemson team to earn their first ever trip to the Final Four.
Ultimately, Alabama basketball fell to the eventual national champion UConn Huskies. In that game, Alabama only attempted 23 three-pointers in the game, which is not typical for the team.
After the game, Alabama basketball coach Nate Oats reflected on that fact.
“We knew they were going to try to run us off, be physical,” Oats said. “Yeah, 23 is not ideal. We'd rather be pushing more like mid-30s on 3s. But they were obviously going to try to take us off the line. When they took us off the line, we drove it in. They did a better job forcing us to take more non-rim 2s than we probably have all year. … Almost a third of our shots ended up being non-rim 2s. That's not how we typically play.”
Alabama basketball has a lot to build from, as it has established itself as one of the best college basketball programs in the SEC. The Crimson Tide made it farther than it ever has in the NCAA tournament, and Oats made it to a Final Four for the first time in his coaching tenure. Oats closed out his fifth season at the school and has taken the program to four consecutive tournaments.