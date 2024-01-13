His name is Bond. Isaiah Bond. And soon, Bond could be turning in his Crimson Tide uniform for one that's got more of a Burnt Orange hue to it.

(Just to clear up any confusion, this is not the Bond we're accustomed to seeing in a fancy tux, canoodling with gorgeous women, and sipping on a martini, which has been shaken, not stirred)

“Alabama wide receiver Isaiah Bond is visiting Texas, his agency The A&P Agency tells @247Sports,” according to a tweet from Matt Zenitz of 247 Sports. “The former top-50 recruit led Bama with 48 catches this year.”

Not only did Isaiah Bond lead the Alabama Crimson Tide in receptions this year, but he pulled in one of the biggest catches in Alabama football program history: a long 4th and goal prayer from Jalen Milroe that won Alabama the 2023 Iron Bowl, and kept the Crimson Tide's College Football Playoff hopes alive.

TOUCHDOWN ALABAMA ON 4TH AND A MILE! UNREAL! pic.twitter.com/rX5XPRsuzV — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) November 26, 2023

Just one day after Nick Saban surprisingly announced his retirement as the head coach of the Alabama football team, Isaiah Bond put his name in the transfer portal, and for good reason, Bond is now ranked as the top wide receiver available on the open market, according to 247 Sports.

If Isaiah Bond were to end up with the Texas Longhorns, he would likely immediately emerge as one of the favorite targets of Longhorns quarterback Quinn Ewers, who announced his decision to return to Texas earlier this week. The Longhorns, who like Alabama lost in the semifinal of the College Football Playoff, got the better of Bond's former team early in the season this year, scoring a 34-24 win over the Tide.