Just a few days after Nick Saban retires, Alabama loses their top WR.

The past couple of weeks have been an absolute rollercoaster for Alabama football fans, and not a fun rollercoaster. First, the Crimson Tide came into the College Football Playoff as the general favorite to win the national title. They had the second best odds to win it all, but most people were picking Alabama over Michigan. The Crimson Tide lost in the Rose Bowl against the Wolverines, and then just a couple of days ago, legendary head coach Nick Saban retired from coaching. Tough stretch for the Tide.

You know what comes with coaches leaving. Transfer portal entries. On Friday, Alabama football lost a star as their leading wide receiver, Isaiah Bond, entered the portal, according to a tweet from Matt Zenitz. This is obviously a tough blow for the Crimson Tide. This program is going to look a lot different next year.

Isaiah Bond had a big year for Alabama as he hauled in 48 receptions for 668 yards and four touchdowns. This season, the Crimson Tide didn't use their wide receivers in the same way that they usually do, as they typically have a star quarterback that thrives in the passing game. This season, however, they relied on Jalen Milroe and his legs to do a lot of the damage on offense. Still, it was a great season for Bond, and he is going to get a ton of attention in the portal.

The offseason hasn't even been going on for two weeks for Alabama, and it has already been a doozy. For the first time in a very long time, we don't know what the Crimson Tide will look like next year. With Saban leaving and the transfer portal departures, this could be a very different team, and everyone is wondering the same thing: is the dynasty over? We'll see, but right now, Alabama needs to find their next head coach, and they're starting to run out of good options.