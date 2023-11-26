Isaiah Bond's miracle touchdown for the Alabama football program in the Iron Bowl had fans in disbelief on social media.

The Alabama football program picked up a wild win in the Iron Bowl over Auburn by the score of 27-24, and Isaiah Bond's 31-yard touchdown on 4th-and-goal helped the Crimson Tide get the win in one of the wildest endings in College Football this season.

TOUCHDOWN ALABAMA ON 4TH AND A MILE! UNREAL! pic.twitter.com/rX5XPRsuzV — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) November 26, 2023

It looked like a sure loss for the Alabama football program, and it likely would have been a death blow for the team's College Football Playoff hopes. On the fourth down play, Jalen Milroe's only choice was to basically throw a Hail Mary to the end zone. Jalen Milroe's prayer was answered, as Isaiah Bond came down with the touchdown catch and left the Auburn fans inside Jordan-Hare Stadium stunned.

The Iron Bowl is usually a wild one, and over the last couple of seasons Alabama has been able to sneak away with some close ones. None were as wild as this game.

As expected, college football fans were stunned by the play. Let's get to some of the best reactions to Bond's miracle touchdown catch.

Vegas made the call lol — Certified A1 (@airdiorwalker) November 26, 2023

THE MILROE MIRACLE — Alex ✭ (@Alex_lowkeyy) November 26, 2023

Wow insane play. That was Alabama's kick six — Lee Davey (@_leedavey) November 26, 2023

Now, instead of going into the SEC championship game against Georgia at 10-2 on the season and likely without a shot at the College Football Playoff. Now, while the Crimson Tide will be underdogs to Georgia, a win could have them in the College Football Playoff.

It will be interesting to see what happens in the SEC championship game. If Alabama is able to win and make it to the College Football Playoff, Bond's catch could go down as one of the greatest plays in the program's history.