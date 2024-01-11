Quinn Ewers is back!

The Texas football team lost a heartbreaker to Washington in the Sugar Bowl and missed out on an opportunity to make the national title game. As soon as it ended, questions swirled about whether or not Quinn Ewers would return to the program.

Well, those questions have been answered, and Ewers announced he is returning for the 2024 season per his X account with a video reveal.

“I am coming back. Hook 'em.

This is huge news for the Texas football program, and Ewers revealed why he decided to run it back for one more year, per Pete Thamel of ESPN.

“I want to be the quarterback who worked every year to get better. The quarterback who loved his teammates, the quarterback who won a lot of football games and brought Texas football back to the top of college football where it belongs.”

Ewers stepped in as the starter even with Arch Manning in the wings, and backup Maalik Murphy transferred to Duke to become the new starter for the Blue Devils after Riley Leonard's departure to Notre Dame.

Ewers threw for 3,161 yards with 21 touchdowns this past season as the Longhorns won the Big 12 Conference and earned a spot in the College Football Playoff. Now, they are moving to the SEC along with Oklahoma as realignment hits full force across the sport.

With Quinn Ewers returning to Texas, who knows what the future holds for Arch Manning, and there are also questions about whether or not Steve Sarkisian will replace Nick Saban at Alabama after the legend retired from coaching.