Mobile turn-based strategy game Alchemy Stars will have its special Winter Festival Events, New Year Celebrations, and announcement of the Idol Vote Winners this week. Players will be able to acquire new key characters from the recent Idol Contest, partake in limited-time events, and earn time-bound rewards to strengthen their Aurorians. There will also be a lot of exclusive cosmetic bonuses. So, here are all of the information you need to know about the Alchemy Stars Winter Festival Event, New Year Celebrations, and Idol Vote Winners.

Alchemy Stars New Year Celebration with the Winter Festival Event: Dates, Rewards, and Event Details

The special seasonal events are now available in Alchemy Stars and will be playable until January 19, 2023. This includes the Queen of the North Bethlehem banner re-run, an all-new challenge mode, sign-in events with massive rewards, and plenty of exclusive cosmetics bonuses.

A special music video has also been released, showcasing the winners of the Alchemy Stars Idol Contest event. The winners include Fleur, Azur, Vic, and Eicy, and the music video had the four performing a unique song written by Composer Katsuhiro Kurosu.

The game will also have simultaneous events that will provide players with massive rewards.

Roguelike Challenge Mode: Infernal Lair

The Roguelike Challenge Mode: Infernal Lair will be closing its doors on January 11, 2023, so players who want to reap rewards should do so, now. Players will take on up to six distinct challenges in this time-limited game. Players should select their Aurorians carefully or choose any of the provided free trial characters offered throughout the event so that they can overcome the challenge.

Queen of the North Exclusive Recruitment Re-run

The Queen of the North Bethlehem exclusive recruitment banner is back, and players who log in every day during the event period can obtain up to seven Bethlehem Special Star Flares to increase the player’s chances of obtaining her. Queen of the North Exclusive Recruitment Re-Run Banner will be available until January 19, 2023.

This rare 6-star Aurorian complements Blue teams well thanks to her Chain Combo Aurora Slash, which converts any 4 selected tiles to Blue. This leads to a feedback loop that strengthens the attacks of Blue characters aside from Bethlehem, making her a strong acquisition.

Sweet Melody’s Embrace Event

Players who acquire Queen of the North Bethlehem during her re-run banner can also join the Melody’s Embrace event for the potential loot of a special outfit for her. Obtain Singer’s Notes to make wishes and obtain Lumamber, Bethlehem’s unique outfit, a special avatar frame, and limited-event furniture. Players will have until February 8 to obtain exclusive rewards.

Weekend Bonuses, Daily Login INcentives, and Cash Shop Sale

Throughout the Alchemy Stars Winter Festival Event, players will also receive weekend bonuses, daily login incentives (including the Bethlehem Special Star Flares) and discounts on special items in the Cash Shop. There will also be special packs available that players can use to quickly strengthen their Aurorians. Limited-time recruitment opportunities are also expected to come up during this time, especially after the Queen of the North Exclusive Recruitment Re-Run Banner rotates out on January 19.

Alchemy Stars is available now on Google Play Store and Apple Store. Players can find a complete description of the events for the Winter Campaigns on the Alchemy Stars Christmas and New Years Event Overview document.