The Orlando Magic clinched a decisive 121-83 victory over the Cleveland Cavaliers in Game 3 of the NBA Playoffs, marking their first home playoff win since 2011 and recording the third-largest victory margin in their playoff history. This significant win has averted a potential 0-3 series deficit, revitalizing their postseason ambitions.
Jamahl Mosley's lineup shuffle ignites Game 3 turnaround
Before the game, Magic head coach Jamahl Mosley made a strategic adjustment to the starting lineup, bringing back Wendell Carter Jr. His presence was intended to bolster the team's rebounding and interior defense, which had faltered in the previous games.
“I thought he did a great job out there,” Mosley commented on Carter Jr.'s impact. “A lot of his stuff doesn’t show up on the stat sheet, but he kept Jarrett off the glass a bit and was physical in his hits. I think he did a fantastic job; you know, a lot of those things don’t always show up on the stat sheets, but that’s just who he is.”
The lineup change sparked an impressive turnaround after an initial slow start, with the Magic finishing the first quarter strong at 31 points. Franz Wagner was instrumental in this early surge, scoring 10 points with three assists in the first quarter alone, setting a high tempo for the team.
Overall, the Magic maintained momentum to shoot over 51.1% from the field and a series-high 13 three-pointers by game's end. They also dominated the rebounding battle, outrebounding the Cavaliers 51-32.
Paolo Banchero's historic performance catalyzes Magic's dominant win
Paolo Banchero had a historic night, scoring 31 points with 14 rebounds and five assists while shooting 50% from the field and 44.4% from three-point range. His performance mirrored legendary feats by Magic Johnson in Game 6 of the 1980s NBA Finals and made Banchero the first player in NBA history to record such stats in less than 30 minutes of playoff action. Additionally, Banchero joins LeBron James as the only other player 21 years or younger to start his playoff career with three consecutive 20+ point games.
Paolo Banchero on his mindset in tonight's win: "I just knew I was going to have to stay in attack mode." Banchero continued, "This game was a do-or-die game, and I didn't want to leave any stone unturned…"
“They played a huge role,” Banchero said, acknowledging the influence of the home crowd. “When you make a play and the whole arena erupts, it just gives you a huge energy boost. It makes you forget that you’re tired or whatever it may be. Definitely give a lot of credit to the Magic faithful.”
Discussing his approach to the game, Banchero emphasized the importance of maintaining an aggressive mindset.
“I just knew I was going to have to stay in attack mode,” he explained. “Obviously, the difference between being down 2-0 and 3-1 is ginormous. So, we knew that this game was a do or die game and I didn’t want to leave any stone unturned, I just wanted to go out there and hoop.”
Franz Wagner's stellar play boosts Magic as they eye series equalizer
Franz Wagner contributed 16 points, eight assists, and five rebounds, achieving the highest plus/minus in the game at +32. Wagner also highlighted Carter Jr.'s critical role upon his return.
Franz Wagner on Wendell Carter Jr.'s return to the starting lineup: ""I thought Wendell just did a phenomenal job…" Wagner continued, "He had a huge impact on the game, especially making it hard on their guards in pick-and-roll actions…"
“I thought Wendell just did a phenomenal job… He had a huge impact on the game, especially making it hard on their guards in pick-and-roll actions,” Wagner said.
With Game 4 scheduled for Saturday at 1 PM ET, the Magic are focused and ready to even the series. Their adjustments and standout performances from key players like Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner have injected new life into their playoff campaign, setting the stage for another intense showdown.