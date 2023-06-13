Alchemy Stars is currently celebrating its 2-year anniversary through the event Ode to Lumopolis: Journey to the Past. Log in and earn great rewards as Level Infinite and Tourdog Studio tune up the celebrations for Alchemy Stars' 2-year anniversary from June 8 to July 20, 2023.

The Ode to Lumopolis: Journey to the Past event features the Family Day story stage, the Bottomless Chasm stage, mini-game Luminatics Training, Aurorian Trial Stages, Limited Time Log-In rewards, and so much more. Find all of the details for these new content and their corresponding rewards below:

Family Day (6/8 – 7/3): Family Day is the Ode to Lumpolis: Journey to the Past story stage. Crystal Droplets may be obtained upon clearing event stages in Family Day or by consuming Prism to clear specified stages, both in the Main Stages and the Resource Stages. Use these Crystal Droplets in the Divination Room and earn rewards like Crystal Droplets may be obtained upon clearing event stages in Family Day or by consuming Prism to clear specified stages. Unused Crystal Droplets at the end of the live event will be converted to Nightium.

Limited Time Log-In Rewards (6/8 – 7/20): Navigators can log in during this time period to receive five Free 10× Recruitment for Mainstay Recruitment. As the event last for five weeks, players will be able to receive a total of 50 free recruitments for Mainstay Recruitment. The free 10× recruitment refreshes every Thursday, so be sure to check in at least once a week!

Light Always Event (6/2 – 7/5): Navigators can log in daily to receive 50x Lumamber each day. Starting June 8, players can also redeem Lustrous 10× Recruitment Spirit, Lumamber ×300, limited avatar frame: 2-Year Celebration Ring, and other rewards. Lustrous 10× Recruitment Spirit can be used for 10× Recruitment in the Lustrous Soul Exclusive Recruitment.

Lustrous Soul Exclusive Recruitment and Exclusive Aurorian Mia: Lustrous Soul (6/8 – 7/6): Navigators can use their Recruitment Spirits to pull for the exclusive 6* Aurorian Mia: Lustrous Soul, who will only be available during this event period. Each player's first 10x Recruitment from this banner will guarantee a 6*, and the player has a 50% chance of obtaining Mia whenever they receive a 6* from this banner. If not obtained after two attempts, Mia will be a guaranteed pull. Take the chance when you can, because Mia will be exclusive to this banner until at least December 31, 2023. Use the free 10x Lustrous Special Star Flare that you can earn when you log in during the event period to pull for Mia. Formerly exclusive to their own banners, Leo and Yingel will also be obtainable 6* Aurorians in this banner.

Limited-time Recruitment for New Aurorian Schwartz: Almighty Clamor (6/8 – 7/6): Navigators can also pull from the other recruitment banner during the 2-year anniversary celebration. Schwartz will become available to recruit from the Mainstay Recruitment Banner after the event period ends.

Desolation Codex: Starting with the latest update, the Calamity Codex has now been upgraded into the Desolation Codex. Gameplay has been updated in multiple ways. The Forsaken Boss will have new characteristics and abilities every week. Navigators are also able to unlock up to four teams to participate in the challenge, with Rankings determined by the total damage dealt every week. Getting a higher rank means getting more rewards. Players can now also take on the Forsaken Boss in the new “Targeted Exile” battlefield environment, which affects player attributes and characteristics. A certain number of Hunting Bounty quests will be updated in each round of the Desolation Codex. Complete these quests to get Lumamber, Paradigm, and the new rewards Forgotten Whispers and Forgotten Utterances. Forgotten Whispers and Forgotten Utterances can be exchanged for Solamber Druse Order Boxes, Star Flares, specific Aurorians, and other rewards at the Exiled Harborage. Resets will still occur every Thursday. Available once the player has cleared Main Stage 8-7.

Luminatics Training Mini-Game (6/15 – 7/6): A new mini-game is also available for Navigators to try out during the 2-year anniversary celebration. Players can earn rewards like Lumamber ×30, Recharger Packs, and other upgrade materials. Meet certain score targets in the Challenge Stage to get more rewards when players clear Normal Stages with 3 Stars. In total, players can earn up to Lumamber ×210 and Recharger Pack ×3 from this mode.

On Memories of Old Sign-In Event (6/8 – 7/3): Navigators can earn Crystal Droplets, Lumamber, Nightium, Recharger Packs, General Jasper II, Gilded Lumamber, Anonymous Gifts, and the Avatar: Doing My Duty as they log in during the 2-year anniversary celebration.

New Aurorian Equipment Refinement Effects: New Equipment Refinement will be unlocked for the following Aurorians: Mia: Lustrous Soul, Schwartz: Almighty Clamor, Robyn, Odi.

Scarlet Amulet of Fate I Re-Run: For players who have cleared Main Stage 4-9, they can now unlock Scarlet Amulet of Fate I. Navigators who clear Festival Season story stages will get Lumamber ×480, Nightium, Jasper, upgrade resources, and an additional reward: Cloud Island Letter. Players can use Cloud Island Letters to decorate the Cherry Blossom Garden and Picnic Area in Sakura Field. More rewards can be earned by fulfilling special conditions. Cloud Disks can be used to unlock past events permanently. Finally, Navigators who participated in Scarlet Amulet of Fate I when it was first released will still be able to claim rewards from the event in Travel Memories.

Double Drops Event (6/15-6/22): New time-limited Double Drops Event, Double Delight, will be available. Each portion of Prism consumed in Main Stages and Resource Stages will grant 2 portions of rewards.

First Purchase Bonus Reset: For all whales of different sizes, First Purchase ×2 bonus has been reset. All slots in Lumocrystal Recharge UI will be reset so you can enjoy First Purchase ×2 again. Note: This does not give players who have not yet made any purchases double bonuses.

Special Event Book Phase 15 (6/8 – 8/3): Navigators who have cleared Main Stages 1-16 will receive Special Event Book Phase 15, which will guide them to complete event quests. Rewards await players who clear the event book. An Elite version is again available for purchase to unlock even more rewards.

New and Returning Outfits For Sale (6/8 – 6/15): New Outfits for 6* Aurorian Gabriel—Aura of Solace will be sold as a gift pack with Special Star Flare ×10 for a limited time. Nine outfits are also returning to the Store and will be available until July 6: 6* Aurorian Paloma—Black Rose, 6* Aurorian Smokey—Imprisonment of Greed, 6* Aurorian Uriel—Bookworm, 6* Aurorian Irridon—Captivating Silence, 6* Aurorian Sariel—In Session, 5* Aurorian Istvan—Roadside Celebrity, 5* Aurorian Maggie—Rush Hour, 5* Aurorian Louise—Maid's Magic, 5* Aurorian Areia—Night to Remember.

Mainstay Outfit Limited-Time Discount Event (6/15 – 7/6): Have you been eyeing that skin ever since it first came out? Perfect, because until July 6, Navigators will be able to purchase Mainstay outfits for 20% off, reducing he cost from 1,588 Lumocrystas to 1,270 Lumocrystals only.

New Cloud Gardens Nostalgia-Themed Furniture Set: A new furniture set can now be found at the Cloud Gardens Branch that is Nostalgia-themed.

New Cloud Gardens Content: Speaking of Cloud Gardens, players can enjoy new content in this side mode, with 3 new Wishing Coins, 4 new cloud Gardens Diary Events, and 1 new Rare Fish.

Limited-Time Gift Packs (6/8 – 7/6): 10 Gift Packs can be obtained throughout the Alchemy Stars 2-Year Anniversary Celebration duration, with a Free Upgrade Pack obtainable from the store that contains Nightium, General Jasper II, and Order Box II. The other nine gift packs give value items especially useful for ascension and character progression, with most of the gift packs sold at high discounts.

Other Bonuses: Navigators can also find a lot of rewards and gifts that they could receive from their inbox throughout the event. Keep logging in and earn rewards from the devs as you celebrate the Alchemy Stars 2-Year Anniversary with them!

Official Community Event: Finally, the 2-Year Celebration is now live on Alchemy Stars' official social media platform. Visit the Alchemy Stars Twitter Account for more details.

