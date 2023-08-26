Alex Galchenyuk is headed to Russia just over a month after being arrested in Scottsdale, AZ. The 29-year-old signed a two-year pact with Kontinental Hockey League club SKA Saint Petersburg, the team announced on Friday.

The American was arrested and charged early in July for private property hit and run, disorderly conduct, failure to obey, resisting arrest, and threatening or intimidating, among other charges.

Police say Galchenyuk was acting “erratic and aggressive” during the encounter and hurled racial slurs at a police officer in training. He also threatened to have the officer and their family killed in the incident.

His contract was terminated shortly after by the Arizona Coyotes, just 12 days after they had signed him to a one-year, $750,000 pact in free agency.

Galchenyuk apologized for his “deeply disrespectful and despicable behavior” on Jul. 18 and announced he would be entering the NHL/NHLPA's player assistance program. He also pleaded guilty to a misdemeanour threatening charge in Scottsdale City Court.

The other five charges against him were dropped. Galchenyuk was sentenced to 30 days in jail and 12 months without consuming or possessing alcohol after the arrest and subsequent apology, with 27 days being suspended after completion of a recovery program.

It seems very likely that Alex Galchenyuk has played his last game in the NHL, after being selected at No. 3 overall by the Montreal Canadiens in the 2012 NHL Draft.

He has scored 146 goals and 354 points in 654 career games with the Canadiens, Pittsburgh Penguins, Minnesota Wild, Ottawa Senators, Toronto Maple Leafs, and Colorado Avalanche over 11 seasons.