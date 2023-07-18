After being released by Arizona Coyotes following his arrest, Alex Galchenyuk has publicly apologized for his actions. In a pair of statements shared on his Twitter account, Alex Galchenyuk called his actions “despicable and disrespectful,” announcing that he would be checking into the NHL and NHLPA's player assistance program.

Galchenyuk was signed with the Coyotes for less than two weeks before he was cut. Galchenyuk threatened police officers after crashing his car into a sign, according to the police report. Galchenyuk was charged with private property hit-and-run, disorderly conduct and resisting arrest, among other charges, stemming from the incident in Scottsdale, Arizona on July 9.

“My behavior last week was deeply offensive, uncalled for, horrendous, embarrassing, disrespectful, and just plain awful,” Galchenyuk wrote.

“I let you all down and I am truly sorry. While this behavior after drinking alcohol is not representative of who I am, I do have to take responsibility for it. My actions have cost me my chance to do what I love, play professional hockey.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

“I was very much looking forward to starting my life with my wife here in Arizona, playing alongside some of the best in the NHL and entertaining the incredible fan base the Coyotes have built here. By checking myself into the NHL/NHLPA Assistance Program, I hope to get the help I need and to ensure I never make a mistake like this again.

“Again, I am sorry I let you down and I hope over time and with hard work, I can show all of you I am a better person than this horrendous moment.”

Galchenyuk also wrote a letter to the police officers involved in the incident to apologize, ESPN reports.