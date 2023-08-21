Veteran NHL player Alex Galchenyuk pleaded guilty to one misdemeanor threatening charge in Scottsdale City Court on Monday after his arrest in early July, according to Katie Strang of The Athletic.

Alex Galchenyuk was sentenced to 30 days of jail time, according to sentencing documents acquired by Strang and The Athletic. One of his days spent in detention counts as time served, and 27 days were suspended after completing an alcohol recovery program and 12 months without consuming or possessing alcohol. So that means Galchenyuk has two days of jail time left to serve.

Galchenyuk was arrested on July 9 on charges that included private property hit and run, disorderly conduct, failure to obey, resisting arrest and threatening or intimidating, according to Strang. The hit-and-run incident was reportedly only property damage and no injuries. Galchenyuk allegedly threatened to kill a police officer and the officer's family, while also using a racist slur toward an officer when he was arrested, according to Strang.

Five charges against Galchenyuk were dismissed, while he pled guilty to the misdemeanor threatening charge, according to Strang.

The Arizona Coyotes waived Galchenyuk on July 13. The Coyotes' decision came just weeks after they signed him this offseason on a two-way contract.

Galchenyuk released a statement just over a week after his arrest, as he checked himself into the NHL/NHLPA Player Assistance Program.

“I am beyond embarrassed and disappointment with myself and I feel awful for everyone I have let down,” Galchenyuk said in his statement, according to Strang. “My family was counting on me to be better, the Coyotes and the amazing Coyotes fans deserve better and the brave police officers who risk their lives to keep us safe deserve better. I let them all down with my despicable and disrespectful behavior after drinking alcohol.”

Galchenyuk has played 11 seasons in the NHL, and is a free agent after his release from the Coyotes.