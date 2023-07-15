The Arizona Coyotes terminated the contract of Alex Galchenyuk on Thursday. Initially, it came as a surprise. After all, the team had just signed the veteran forward on July 1. However, it soon came out that Galchenyuk had been arrested on July 9 in Scottsdale. Now, further details regarding that arrest have come to light.

The former Coyotes forward threatened to kill a police officer and their family, according to a police report obtained by The Athletic. Furthermore, Galchenyuk used a racial slur toward an officer during the July 9 incident.

Scottsdale Police responded to the scene after reports of a white BMW striking the curb. This BMW also struck a sign and a parked SUV in a parking lot. Officers later identified Galchenyuk as the driver of the BMW.

The report states that the former Coyotes forward walked around in an “unsteady fashion.” Furthermore, he had been seen lying on the ground in the parking lot, according to the police report obtained by The Athletic.

Galchenyuk confronted responded officers with profane language. His father, who was on the scene, assisted officers in placing the former Coyotes forward in the back of a police cruiser. The report states that Galchenyuk made erratic movements and threatened to “chop all of you f**ks.”

Officers struggled with Galchenyuk while placing the NHL veteran under arrest. At this time, the police report obtained by The Athletic states that he made a number of threatening comments toward officers on the scene.

One such threat involved him placing a call that would leave their “whole bloodline dead.” Furthermore, Galchenyuk threatened to have an officer's wife and daughter's kidneys “cut out.”

One officer alleged that Galchenyuk appeared “heavily impaired.” The former Coyotes forward had bloodshot eyes and smelled of alcohol, according to the report. This officer also alleged Galchenyuk used a racial slur against them. Galchenyuk ignored appeals from the officer to stop using racist language toward them.

The veteran forward played 11 games for the Colorado Avalanche last season, scoring no points. He previously played for the Coyotes in 2018-19 and 2021-22. In 132 total games with Arizona, Alex Galchenyuk scored 25 goals and 62 points.