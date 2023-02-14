It’s the little things that count for some and when we say little things, we mean the sprites of our Pokemon friends that we see on several screens or parts of the game. All Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Style Sprites Icons have been leaked online and we are happy with the designs.

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Style Sprite Icons

Game Freak changed the party and PC icons used for Pokemon from the classic GBA sprite style to a more detailed version since Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl and continues to roll out in the latest generation of Pokemon games like Scarlet and Violet. These new Pokemon Sprites leaked online shared the latest detailed look at the Pokemon’s 3d models.

As much as we’d love to see all 1,008 Pokemon included in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, these sprites actually come from a leak from Pokemon HOME as tweeted by @ElChicoEevee.

btw the "SV" Sprites that got "leaked" apparently comes from HOME. HD: https://t.co/5KpF1a7VNB Source: @/mv_oripoke (Since i dont know when he will answer I decided to share it meanwhile so people dont get missleaded thinking its an actual file from a future update or idk : P) pic.twitter.com/r40tvJ0eMy — Eevee (@ElChicoEevee) February 9, 2023

This includes sprites for Pokemon that have not appeared in any of the games featuring this new style as well as special forms like Mega Evolutions, Primal Reversions, and even the infamous Ash-Greninja. Does this mean we’ll get a Pokemon Tera Raid Battle for an Ash-Greninja? Or will this be a special promo that will come from a promotional event at the end of Ash and Pikachu’s journey in Aim to be a Pokemon Master? We are only throwing our wishes here but it would be one great promotion piece and a perfect gift commemorating the protagonist and face of the anime for 25 years.

These sprites are believed to be added to Pokemon HOME for future-proofing of future games, with some speculations leading to these older generation Pokemon will be made to be introduced to Pokemon Scarlet and Violet games via DLC or updates in the foreseeable future. These are only speculations so take it all with a grain of salt, as they say.

For more news about the addition of older generation Pokemon to the Scarlet and Violet games in the future as well as the latest news, updates, and events on anything and everything Pokemon. Best of luck, Trainers!