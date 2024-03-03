An exciting night of boxing ended disappointingly last night in San Juan, Puerto Rico as the hometown fighter and undisputed Women's Featherweight Champion Amanda Serrano had to pull out of her Main Event bout with Nina Meinke following an eye injury. Upon the cancellation, Amanda Serrano addressed her fans in an emotional display in place of the fight. Check out our Boxing news for more updates and breaking content!
MVP Promotions, led by Jake Paul, and DAZN Boxing teamed up to put together an event in Puerto Rico which would feature Jake Paul vs. Ryan Bourland in the Co-Main and Amanda Serrano returning to her home island for the first time to defend her strap in the Main Event.
However, just before the fight, medical staff deemed Serrano unable to fight due to an injury to her cornea. It was said by Serrano's camp and the promotion that she had gotten her hair done the day prior and when she went to train later on fight day, a chemical entered her eye and damaged her cornea. She was ready and willing to still get in the ring, but clearly doctors were erring on the side of caution and called the bout.
An emotional Amanda Serrano expresses her heartfelt disappointment that she was not cleared to fight tonight. pic.twitter.com/hcTAYuZPgX
“I'm so sorry, I came to fight, I came to put on a show for you guys…I will return, this is where I will retire, [here] in Puerto Rico.” Serrano had to hold back tears as she addressed the disappointed crowd. Jake Paul, promotor for both Serrano and MVP, stood by her side and gave an explanation to the fans as Serrano gathered her emotions.
Following the fight, Serrano took to social media to further address her sadness for not being able to deliver and she vows to make it up to everyone who's been supporting her.
This to all my beautiful Fans, My Island, My fellow fighters who have been sending me well wishes With a Torn Broken Heart I want to say I’m So Sorry. Everyone who knows me knows I’m a warrior & I would never agree to cancel a fight. I would have fought without an eye or arm. To…
Nine Meinke (18-3) was the challenger standing on the other side. She received her full fight purse from the promotion and still remains as the number one contender and the next fight for Serrano. Meinke also expressed her disappointment in the cancellation, saying “I'm absolutely gutted. We all wanted this fight. I wanted this fight. Puerto Rico wanted this fight. I really hope we can make this happen again.”
WBO decided that Amanda Serrano will not be stripped of her titles and that this is still the fight to make next. As for the champ, it's unclear how quickly she will recover from the injury, but it's clear she was in top shape heading into this fight. At 46-2-1, she's currently one of boxing's biggest stars and we're eagerly waiting her return back to the ring.