There is no witty one-liner that can derail the Philadelphia 76ers right now. A New York Knicks fan base brimming with confidence and enthusiasm for Game 5 of their NBA Playoffs series left Madison Square Garden in complete disbelief Tuesday, courtesy of Tyrese Maxey.

The star guard lifted the Sixers from certain elimination, masterfully earning a four-point play and then draining a 34-foot shot to send the contest into overtime. The heroics did not stop there, though, as he again willed Philly back after a quick New York flurry. Maxey knocked down another 3-pointer, showed off his playmaking skills and clinched the improbable 112-106 victory on the free throw line.

On a night that was supposed to formally usher in this new, proud era of Knicks basketball, old wounds opened up for New York. The TNT broadcasting team compared the Maxey-issued mayhem to the barrage of offense Indiana Pacers great Reggie Miller inflicted on the franchise in 1995 (eight points in nine seconds).

A crowd packed with Knicks legends and celebrities processed this shocking turn of events and later mourned the result. One specific well-known figure went viral for his reaction to Maxey's game-tying 3-pointer near the end of the fourth quarter.

Comedian and polarizing political commentator Jon Stewart, a man who always has a retort in his holster, was left utterly speechless after seeing the Knicks officially blow a six-point lead with less than 30 seconds remaining in the game. An image that will surely become a meme shows a visibly astonished Stewart.

“The Daily Show” host posted the photo with a caption that contained some profanity and effectively describes how he and most Knickerbocker fans are feeling following the stinging defeat. “Respect to Maxey…but damn…I’m clearly getting too old for this s**t…”

Tyrese Maxey hopes to spark 76ers turnaround after superb Game 5

Although it is only natural for the Big Apple to be overcome with anxiety after this epic Game 5 collapse, the Knicks are still in control of the first-round matchup. They hold a 3-2 advantage, and at worst, get to come back to the Garden for Game 7 if necessary.

Jalen Brunson is staying red-hot, scoring 40 points and recording three steals in the loss. But the best player on the floor for the duration of this series has been Tyrese Maxey. Despite Joel Embiid's more robust numbers, the Most improved Player of the Year is doing everything in his power to extend the 76ers' season. He is averaging 29.0 points on 47.8 percent shooting to go with 6.8 assists and 5.3 rebounds.

Beyond that stellar production, however, Maxey is embodying incredible leadership qualities. The banged-up Embiid is laboring to move down the court and has been prone to several uncharacteristic mistakes. He is the unquestioned face of the franchise, but with his health problems becoming more frequent, the organization cannot just assume the 2022-23 MVP can consistently be the No. 1 option.

A second top-tier superstar might be needed to ensure that the 76ers are a fixture in the Eastern Conference going forward. If Game 5 is any indication, Maxey can reach that level in the future. Perhaps in the very near future.

Regardless, the 23-year-old is dazzling the masses with his combination of explosiveness, fearlessness and clutch play. Does New York have an answer for this supernova? Jon Stewart certainly doesn't.

76ers and Knicks are fighting not just to advance, but also for respect

Both of these franchises are desperate to establish themselves as legitimate title contenders after battling their respective share of heartbreak and postseason peril over the years. The pain and accelerated aging will continue for one fan base.

Stewart was just 10 years old the last time his team hung up a championship banner. He is clearly growing tired of waiting for another grand victory celebration. At this point, however, the relief of not losing in agonizing fashion again might outweigh the joy of winning.

The Knicks and Sixers collide in the Wells Fargo Center for Thursday's Game 6. Opening tip-off is set for 9 p.m. ET.