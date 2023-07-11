The Amazon Prime Day Sale is upon us and there are amazing deals featuring games, consoles, and more! Consoles like PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch, and Xbox Series XS, as well as popular game titles, are up for grabs for cheap so we made a quick list of what deals you should be placing your eyes on and how you should easily check them out before stocks run out!

Amazon Prime Day Sale on Game Titles

Great deals happen on Amazon’s Prime Day Sale every July and this year’s deals are amazingly beautiful featuring popular gaming consoles as well as game titles with prices chopped off from their SRPs. This is your chance to purchase the console (if they are still available) that you have always wanted or even the triple-A game titles you have always wanted to play but are a few bucks short of actually purchasing them.

PlayStation 5 Deals

Horizon Forbidden West (Standard Edition) Available for $39.99 from the Regular Price of $69.99

God of War: Ragnarok Available for $49.99 from the Regular Price of $69.99

Ghost of Tsushima (Director’s Cut) Available for $29.99 from the Regular Price of $69.99

The Last of Us Part 1 Available for $49.99 from the Regular Price of $69.99

Demon’s Souls Available for $29.99 from the Regular Price of $69.99

Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales (Ultimate Edition) Available for $39.00 from the Regular Price of $69.99

Kena: Bridge of Spirits (Deluxe Edition) Available for $39.99 from the Regular Price of $69.99 (PlayStation 5) Available for $14.99 (PlayStation 4)

Elden Ring Available for $39.99 from the Regular Price of $59.99 (PlayStation 4)

Persona 5 Royal (Standard Edition) Available for $21.99 from the Regular Price of $59.99

Ghostwire: Tokyo (Deluxe Edition) Available for $29.99 from the Regular Price of $79.99

Street Fighter 6 (Deluxe Edition) Available for $75.99 from the Regular Price of $84.99



Nintendo Switch Deals

Super Mario Odyssey Available for $29.99 from the Regular Price of $59.99

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Available for $29.99 from the Regular Price of $59.99

New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe Available for $29.99 from the Regular Price of $59.99

Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope (Standard Edition) Available for $19.99 from the Regular Price of $59.99

Mario Golf: Super Rush Available for $29.99 from the Regular Price of $59.99

Shin Megami Tensei V Available for $29.49 from the Regular Price of $59.99

Octopath Traveler II Available for $39.99 from the Regular Price of $39.99

Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes Available for $29.99 from the Regular Price of $59.99

Harvestella Available for $29.99 from the Regular Price of $59.99

Tactics Ogre: Reborn Available for $29.99 from the Regular Price of $59.99

New Tales from the Borderlands (Deluxe Edition) Available for $12.00 from the Regular Price of $49.99



Xbox Series XS Deals

Xbox Series S 512GB All-Digital Console (Renewed) Available for $199.99 from the Regular Price of $269.99

Resident Evil 4 Available for $53.99 from the Regular Price of $59.99

Hogwarts Legacy Available for $48.99 from the Regular Price of $69.99

Back 4 Blood Available for $9.99 from the Regular Price of $59.99

A Plague Tale: Requiem Available for $47.49 from the Regular Price of $59.99

Atomic Heart Available for $47.99 from the Regular Price of $69.99

Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty Available for $35.99 from the Regular Price of $59.99

Dead Island 2 (Day 1 Edition) Available for $59.99 from the Regular Price of $69.99



Xbox Game Pass $1 Trial is Back

If you are looking to purchase an Xbox XS Series and use the Xbox Game Pass on the console, this is the perfect time to try it out. Yes, the Xbox Game Pass $1 trial is back and it gives you a whole month of the service for a buck before you pay the full amount on the second month. While prices for the Xbox Game Pass have increased from $9.99 to $10.99 for the normal pass, the ultimate version will set you back by $16.99 which was priced at $14.99 before July 6. For PC users, the price remains the same at $9.99.

Make sure to grab these deals and make the most out of the Amazon Prime Day Sale that features awesome deals for the PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch, and Xbox XS Series. Make sure to check in from time to time here on ClutchPoints Gaming to know more about the latest news, updates, and events.