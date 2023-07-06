Formula One has unveiled the first look at Apple TV+'s upcoming F1 film starring Brad Pitt and Damson Idris from Joseph Kosinski.

The official Formula One social media accounts posted a photo of a black and gold race car (admittedly, it does look eerily similar to a Duracell battery). The social media posts were captioned: “FIRST LOOK: Introducing APXGP, starring in an Apple Original Film.”

So while plot details and a title haven't even been announced yet, at least we now can see one of the cars featured in the film. Pitt and Idris will lead the film. The former plays a former F1 driver that comes out of the shadows to race for an APXGP team alongside the latter's character.

Apple Original Films and Formula One are teaming up for the project and will both serve as producers on the film. Jerry Bruckheimer Films will also produce the film, along with Pitt's Plan B Entertainment, and former F1 champ Sir Lewis Hamilton's production company, Dawn Apollo Films. It is also being reported that the film will be shot around Granx Prix race weekends.

Joseph Kosinski, who directed the wildly popular and Oscar-nominated Top Gun: Maverick, will direct the film and is teaming up with the Top Gun sequel's writer, Ehren Kruger, and producer Jerry Bruckheimer.

Outside of Brad Pitt and Damson Idris, the cast will also include Kerry Condon, who's coming off an Oscar nomination for her performance in The Banshees of Inishering, and Outlander and The Crown star Tobias Menzies.