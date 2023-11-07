Legendary action hero Arnold Schwarzenegger joined Peyton and Eli Manning during Monday night's Manningcast and well, it got weird.

It was a shock indeed to see a live animal making an appearance in the middle of a primetime football broadcast. Guess that's part of the expect the unexpected allure of the ManningCast, which has been fun for the most part of its current run.

Just having the legendary action hero as a guest was already a huge win for ManningCast. If anything else, they got one unreal moment to add to a future montage showing just how unique and entertaining the alternate broadcast hosted by the Manning brothers is.

“That donkey was like you eating, Peyton,” quipped Eli, as Peyton watched in shock at what was transpiring in front of him in real time.

Fortunately, it wasn't a real predator that showed up on the screen with the great Arnold Schwarzenegger, though. we're pretty sure he can still take care of that himself.

Perhaps many viewers also felt that was way more entertaining than what was happening on the field between the Los Angeles Chargers and the New York Jets. As for that game, the Chargers punctuated Week 9 of the 2023 NFL regular season with a 27-6 victory over Zach Wilson and the Jets.

For those who can't get enough of the Manning brothers, they will be back in Week 10 during the battle between the Denver Broncos and the Buffalo Bills.