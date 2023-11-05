We're here to share our NFL odds series, make a Chargers-Jets prediction, and pick while showing you how to watch.

The Los Angeles Chargers will head to East Rutherford, New Jersey, to face the New York Jets at the Meadowlands. We're here to share our NFL odds series, make a Chargers-Jets prediction, and pick while showing you how to watch.

The Chargers destroyed the Chicago Bears 30-13 last weekend. Amazingly, it was 14-0 Chargers after the first period. The score was 24-7 at halftime. Significantly, Justin Herbert went 31 for 40 with 298 yards and three touchdowns. Austin Ekeler rushed 15 times for 29 yards while catching seven passes for 94 yards and a touchdown. Meanwhile, Keenan Allen had eight catches for 69 yards. Donald Parham Jr. had four catches for 43 yards and a score. Overall, the Chargers went 7 for 13 on third-down conversions. The offensive line also allowed no sacks. On defense, Joey Bosa notched a sack. The rest of the defense forced two turnovers.

The Jets defeated the New York Giants 13-10 in overtime at the Meadowlands. Unfortunately, scoring was challenging for both teams. Zach Wilson went 17 for 36 with 240 yards and one touchdown while rushing four times for 25 yards. Meanwhile, Breece Hall rushed 12 times for only 17 yards on a terrible 1.4 yards per carry mark. Garrett Wilson had seven receptions on 13 targets for 100 yards. Overall, the Jets went 2 for 15 on third-down attempts. The offense totaled 251 yards. Likewise, they held the Giants to -9 passing yards. They also had two turnovers and also generated four sacks. However, issues still abound as they also had nine penalties, while the line allowed four sacks.

The Chargers lead the all-time series 23-14-1. Curiously, the last meeting has not happened since 2020, when the Chargers defeated the Jets 34-28. It will be the first meeting at the Meadowlands since 2017.

Here are the Chargers-Jets NFL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NFL Odds: Chargers-Jets Odds

Los Angeles Chargers: -3.5 (-106)

New York Jets: +3.5 (-114)

Over: 40 (-110)

Under: 40 (-110)

How to Watch Chargers vs. Jets Week 9

Time: 8:16 PM ET/5:16 PM PT

TV: ABC and ESPN

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial), NFL Sunday Ticket if out-of-market

Why The Chargers Could Cover The Spread

The Chargers have a good offense that also is enduring many injuries. Regardless, they still have some pieces that make things work. It all starts with the quarterback play and how they can move the chains.

Herbert has passed for 1,890 yards, 13 touchdowns, and four interceptions while rushing 29 times for 81 yards and three scores. Meanwhile, Ekeler has rushed 59 times for 218 yards and a touchdown while also catching 16 passes for 177 yards and a score through four games. Allen has 54 receptions for 643 yards and four touchdowns. Ultimately, he will need to continue doing everything for an offense that is still missing Mike Williams and Joshua Palmer. Tight end Gerald Everett returns after missing last week. Significantly, he has 19 receptions for 149 yards and two touchdowns.

The defense has four playmakers that everyone should watch. First, there is Khalil Mack. He has notched 17 solo tackles and seven sacks. Likewise, Morgan Fox has tallied six solo tackles and five sacks. Bosa has added 10 solo tackles and four sacks. Additionally, Derwin James Jr. has added 26 solo tackles and one interception.

The Chargers will cover the spread if Herbert can flawlessly move the chains. Then, the defense must pressure Wilson and force him into making mistakes.

Why The Jets Could Cover The Spread

The Jets have survived despite losing Aaron Rodgers for the season in Week 1. Now, they will face a defense that is coming off a big performance against the Bears. The Jets need to play clean football.

It starts with Wilson, who has passed for 1,337 yards, five touchdowns, and five interceptions while rushing 23 times for 123 yards. Therefore, the Jets hope he can improve on those marks and lead them to victory today. Hall has rushed 78 times for 443 yards and two touchdowns. Meanwhile, Wilson, the receiver, has caught 39 passes for 469 yards and two touchdowns. Allen has notched 17 catches for 255 yards and a score.

The defense has five guys that can inflict damage on any given week. Of course, there is Jermaine Johnson, who has had 18 solo tackles and four sacks. Quinton Jefferson has had eight solo tackles and 3.5 sacks. Additionally, Bryce Huff has gathered eight solo tackles and 3.5 sacks. Quincy Williams has 55 solo tackles and two sacks. Lastly, cornerback Sauce Gardner has 17 solo tackles but is still looking for his first interception of the season.

The Jets will cover the spread if they can play mistake-free football and run the ball. Then, the defense must make Herbert uncomfortable in the pocket.

Final Chargers-Jets Prediction & Pick

The Chargers are the favorites. Yet, it is challenging to trust them to cover the spread. Chargers and Jets play a close one that goes down to the wire.

Final Chargers-Jets Prediction & Pick: New York Jets: +3.5 (-114)