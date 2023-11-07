Eli Manning and Trevor Lawrence may have just roasted the Jets after they got decimated by the Justin Herbert-led Chargers.

The New York Jets just got massively decimated by the Los Angeles Chargers in their matchup. Justin Herbert and Co. completely torched the Zach Wilson-led offense to lead the team to a massive win. Robert Saleh knows that their offensive schematics should be improved by a large amount. Before all of that kicks in, Eli Manning along with Trevor Lawrence took jabs at the Jets which might upset some of their fans, via Zack Rosenblatt of The Athletic.

“You want to see a Jets drive? No one has said that all year long. You want to see another three-and-out?” was the hilarious response that Eli Manning dropped when he and Trevor Lawrence were watching the game on the MannigCast.

The Jets really did not have much fight to show against Justin Herbert and the Chargers. Zach Wilson got the wind knocked out of him quite a lot. He got sacked eight times in this matchup which led to some questionable decisions. Robert Saleh tried to bail them out with a variety of schematics. But, the most that the Jets could pull off were two field goals. This was eclipsed by the Chargers' rushing game.

Moreover, this game now makes the Jets part of a disturbing list that includes the 2013 Jacksonville Jaguars and 2018 Buffal0 Bills. They became one of the teams that have scored eight or fewer offensive touchdowns in the first eight matchups of the season. Will they still be able to turn things around before it becomes too late for a postseason berth?