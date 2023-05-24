Chelsea midfielder Mason Mount could move to rival Arsenal in the summer transfer window. The Gunners have already signed Jorginho from two-time European champions and hope to add Mount to their squad.

According to David Ornstein, Arsenal will be involved in a big-money move for Declan Rice this summer. However, they also hope to complete the Mount transfer this summer. The 2021 Champions League winner has also been linked with a move to Bayern Munich, Manchester United, and Liverpool.

The Gunners finished runners-up to Manchester City in the Premier League standings this season. They were ahead by eight points but now find themselves seven points adrift with only one game. One of the key reasons behind their slump at the end of the season has been the lack of depth within their squad.

It can be seen that Manchester City fielded their squad players against Chelsea last weekend and still won 1-0. On the other hand, Arsenal’s first-team players were out of gas at Nottingham Forest.

The signing of Mount can be a fantastic addition for Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta. The former Derby County midfielder can play both as a left-winger and an attacking midfielder. Mount can perfectly do that job because Arsenal doesn’t have competition for Martin Odegaard in the number 10 role.

Moreover, he can also compete with Gabriel Martinelli and Leandro Trossard in the left-wing position. On the other hand, Chelsea would be urged to sell Mount this summer as they have to reduce their wage bill before getting more signings.