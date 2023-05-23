My name is Owen Crisafulli, and I recently received my Masters in Business Administration from Nichols College. Previously, I obtained my Bachelor's degree in Sport Management, and for awhile I ran my own sports website. Sports are my passion, and I thoroughly enjoy writing about my thoughts and opinions that are related to the game. I have been a lifelong fan of the major professional teams in Boston, and love discussing all topics surrounding those teams.

While Arsenal‘s fairytale Premier League run ended up falling just a bit short, it’s safe to say their 2022-23 season was a remarkable success. The Gunners have a collection of talented young players who will help this team continue to grow, but at the forefront of that group is Bukayo Saka, and it doesn’t look like he will be leaving Arsenal anytime soon.

The 21-year old English star is one of the brightest young talents in the game, and the 2022-23 season was another resounding success for Saka, who has racked up 14 goals and 11 assists in all competitions on the season. It’s incredible to think Saka is still just 21 years old given how much time he has spent playing for Arsenal’s senior squad, and it doesn’t look like that will be changing anytime soon, as Saka has agreed to a new long-term extension with the Gunners on Tuesday morning.

From Hale End to first team. Arsenal through and through. It’s time for the next chapter. Bukayo Saka: Gunner ❤️ pic.twitter.com/ngVKSlJ1UG — Arsenal (@Arsenal) May 23, 2023

This is a huge win for Arsenal, as Saka has only continued to improve early on in his career. The terms of the deal weren’t immediately made clear, but reports are suggesting this is a four-year deal for Saka. As long as he continues to put on an Arsenal kit, though, it’s safe to say that fans will be happy.

Keeping Saka in town will ensure that the Gunners have their star of the present and the future leading the way. While Arsenal didn’t end up winning the Premier League this season, they have a lot of players who can grow alongside Saka, and it looks like they could be set to continue to contend for lots of silverware now that Saka is officially sticking around.