Assassin's Creed Mirage has a dozen Enigmas, scattered around its various areas. Here's the location, solution, and everything you need to know about the Surrender Enigma in AC Mirage.

The Enigma puzzle begins by finding the scroll. It will be marked by a golden scroll on your maps when you're close enough, and you can also reveal a certain area's Enigmas by buying a map from a Scholar. Using Eagle Vision, the Enigma scroll glows gold if it's in range.

The solution to the Enigma will be a small area that glows a faint white but does not become highlighted by Eagle Vision.

Surrender Enigma Guide

Surrender is one of the three Enigmas found in the Wilderness regions, along with “Joy Beneath Weeping Palms” and “Reap From the Ruins”. This specific Enigma can be found in the Wilderness North.

The Enigma puzzle can be found barely in the Wilderness, just skirting the border of Harbiyah and Abbasiyah. The scroll itself is in the Tomb of Zubaydah, on top of one of the many tombs in the graveyard. The one you're looking for has a lantern on it too, making it easier to find.

Upon opening the Enigma scroll from your inventory, it reads:

“Asif,

Ali will call this betrayal, but a cause that once shone bright with promise is

rusted with your blood. I drop my rebel blade and leave what's left of my life

north of the oasis in the village of my birth. My old home sinks beneath the

waves, they lap even at its dome. Perhaps when it's submerged I'll feel

cleansed, bathed at last in something other than blood.

-D”

Surrender Solution

Get ready for a long trip, as the solution to this puzzle can be found in the town of Ukbara near the Northern Oasis. Head to the northern extreme of the game's map and pick up the treasure buried near the domed structure partially sunk in the river.

Feel free to use Enkidu to look for the domed structure if you're having trouble looking for it.

Surrender Reward

Surrender rewards the Rebel's Talisman.

“This red-and-white talisman marks the wearer as sympathetic to the cause of Ali-ibn-Muhammad and his rebels, who seek to end slavery and topple the Caliphate.”

Assassin's Creed Mirage is available now on PC through the Epic Games Store and Ubisoft Connect, as well as on PS5, Xbox One, and the Xbox Series X | S.