NBA Infinite Codes can be redeemed in the CD Key section, allowing players to earn in-game rewards. Like 2K24's MyTEAM locker codes, these codes give players a variety of items. From player packs to Gold and more, keep on the lookout for these codes to get a head start in NBA Infinite. Therefore, we created a list of all active NBA Infinite Codes to make it convenient for new players.

NBA Infinite Codes

Each card in NBA Infinite has an official overall rating, but keep in mind ratings aren't everything. Players can also upgrade Exclusive and Dominance Skills that they can use to rule the court. pic.twitter.com/4JosLnVkvV — NBA Infinite (@NBAInfiniteGame) February 19, 2024

Here are all known NBA Infinite Codes As of February 2024:

ACTIVE:

CODE REWARD EXPIRY

EXPIRED:

CODE REWARD EXPIRY CHAMPION Basic Players Pack & 2,000 Gold EXPIRED

DYNASTY Daily Activity Pack & 2,000 Gold EXPIRED BALLER Basic Diamonds Pack EXPIRED

Overall, that includes all currently known codes. However, keep checking back with us and the game's official channels for more possible codes in the future. With the game releasing just recently, we recommend you check back often, as NBA Infinite is hot right now!

How To Redeem NBA Infinite CD Key Codes

To redeem NBA Infinite CD Key Codes:

Open The Application

Go To The Events Tab

Select Notice

Choose The CD Key Redeem Option

Enter Your Code & Press Redeem

Overall, that's everything you need to know about redeeming codes to earn more in-game rewards. If there's no active codes by the time you're reading, don't worry! We believe more codes should arrive in the future, giving players more opportunities to earn more rewards.

NBA Infinite dropped last week, giving NBA fans a brand new mobile basketball gaming experience. Now, fans have more choices than just NBA 2K Mobile or 2K24 Arcade. Overall, the game operates similarly to MyTEAM or any card-based collecting mode. You play, you earn more packs and rewards, get new players, and build the team of your dreams. However, NBA Infinite lets players take their experience on the go and play anywhere they want.

Furthermore, player cards aren't just based on their ratings. In fact, each card comes with their own sets of upgradeable skills to improve the player's abilities in certain areas. Overall, it creates a fun twist on other card-collecting sports games/modes.

