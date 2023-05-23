The Houston Astros (28-19) take on the Milwaukee Brewers (25-22) in game two of a three game set. This game will continue our MLB odds series with an Astros-Brewers prediction and pick while we let you know how to watch, as well.

Game one of this series was dominated by the Astros. Houston scored eight unanswered runs from the fourth into the sixth and created a big lead. The Astros ended up winning the game 12-2. Yordan Alvarez hit two home runs in the game, including a grand slam. Martin Maldonado, Mauricio Dubon and Corey Julks all hit home runs, as well. Alvarez and Julks combined for eight RBI on the night. Cristian Javier threw six innings and allowed one run to earn the win. Corbin Burnes suffered the loss after throwing five innings and allowing five earned runs. Rowdy Tellez homered in the loss.

J.P France and Colin Rea are the starting pitchers for this game.

Here are the Astros-Brewers MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Astros-Brewers Odds

Houston Astros: -1.5 (+126)

Milwaukee Brewers: +1.5 (-152)

Over: 9.5 (-105)

Under: 9.5 (-115)

How To Watch Astros vs. Brewers

TV: AT&T SportsNet Southwest, Bally Sports Wisconsin

Live and breathe baseball? 🚨 Get viral MLB graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Stream: MLB TV Subscription

Time: 7:40 PM ET/4:40PM PT

*Watch MLB games LIVE with fuboTV (click for a free trial)*

Why The Astros Could Cover The Spread

In the last seven days, the Astros are batting .296. In those six games, the Astros have 28 extra base hits and a total of 59 hits. With six games being played, that is almost 10 hits per game. They are also scoring six runs per game. Rea has given up eight runs in 10 1/3 innings pitched during May. In those innings, he only has seven strikeouts while walking five. The Astros crushed the ball in game one of the series and that should happen again. If Houston can keep their bats hot and find some gaps, they will cover this spread.

Houston’s starting pitcher does not need to go super deep into this game. If he can give the Astros a lead, or keep it close heading into the later innings, the Astros will be in good position to win. Houston has the second best bullpen ERA in the MLB and they have given up the least amount of hits. If the Astros are tied, or winning heading into the sixth inning or later, Houston will win this game and cover the spread.

Why The Brewers Could Cover The Spread

France is coming off a rough start. He did not make it through four innings and gave up nine hits, six runs and three home runs. Milwaukee needs to have that kind of performance if they want to win this game, or at least keep it close. The Brewers hit better against right-handed pitching this season, as well. 43 of Milwaukee’s 57 home runs this season have come against righties. If the Brewers can find some pop in their bats during this game, they will put up some runs and cover the spread.

Final Astros-Brewers Prediction & Pick

This game could be pretty high scoring, but both pitchers have the ability to shut down opposing teams. In this game, expect the Astros to cover the spread. Houston is on an eight game win streak and playing very well. The Astros should be able to continue that win streak in this game and win by two or more.

Final Astros-Brewers Prediction & Pick: Astros -1.5 (+126), Over 9.5 (-105)