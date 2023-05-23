Joey Mistretta is a sports writer/editor who covers multiple sports. Notably, Mistretta covers baseball, basketball, and football. He is originally from a small town in Southern California. Mistretta graduated college with a degree in broadcast journalism from Biola University.

The Oakland Athletics reinstated RP Trevor May from the injured list and optioned SP Kyle Muller to Triple-A Las Vegas on Tuesday, per Oakland A’s Communications on Twitter.

Trevor May had been dealing with anxiety and was placed on the IL as a result. His initial timetable was unclear, but May is now set to rejoin the team on the active roster.

Kyle Muller was a top-tier prospect with the Atlanta Braves. He was acquired by the Athletics in the Sean Murphy trade during the offseason and was later named Oakland’s Opening Day starting pitcher.

The A’s aren’t competing in 2023 by any means, but these moves are both more significant than one may initially imagine.

Trevor May: Potential Athletics trade candidate

When the Athletics signed Trevor May, a former reliever with the Minnesota Twins and New York Mets, it seemed likely that he’d be dealt away ahead of the trade deadline. After all, Oakland has no plans of competing any time soon and May is a reliable pitcher out of the bullpen.

Live and breathe baseball? 🚨 Get viral MLB graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

When he was placed on the IL though, it was unclear how long he’d be out. With May returning before June, he will have plenty of time to pitch well and build up potential trade stock. If May displays signs of the pitcher he once was with the Twins and to open up his Mets career, the Athletics will likely be able to receive a solid prospect or two in return for him in July.

What’s next for Kyle Muller?

Kyle Muller pitched in 12 total MLB games between the 2021 and 2022 seasons with the Braves. Although his numbers weren’t terrific, he showed promise as a left-handed pitcher with impressive breaking stuff. Most Braves fans envisioned him playing a role in their rotation for years to come before he was traded during the offseason.

The Athletics saw potential in Muller and immediately made him a key part of their rotation. Muller, however, hasn’t performed well to say the least. He currently owns a lowly 8.04 ERA. Additionally, he’s struck out 33 hitters and walked 23, far from an ideal ratio.

Nevertheless, Muller’s future is still bright. The Athletics are hopeful he will rebound in the minor leagues.