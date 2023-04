Joey Mistretta is a sports writer/editor who covers multiple sports. Notably, Mistretta covers baseball, basketball, and football. He is originally from a small town in Southern California. Mistretta graduated college with a degree in broadcast journalism from Biola University.

The Oakland Athletics placed RP Trevor May on the injured list due to anxiety, per Jessica Kleinschmidt. May isn’t the first player to deal with this concern, as Colorado Rockies star closer Daniel Bard was previously placed on the IL due to anxiety as well. However, Bard was activated from the IL on Wednesday. It is unclear exactly how much time May will require away from the game, but the Athletics placed him on the 15-day IL for now.

