The Athletics add to their bullpen.

The Oakland Athletics have signed a veteran reliever to strengthen their bullpen, inking Trevor Gott to a one-year deal, as reported by Ken Rosenthal. While the A's aren't exactly going to be a contender anytime soon, the righty is experienced.

Gott split time between the New York Mets and Seattle Mariners last season, producing a 4.19 ERA in 58 innings of work, striking out 62 and walking just 19. This is now his seventh MLB stop, previously spending time with the San Francisco Giants, Los Angeles Angels, Washington Nationals, and Milwaukee Brewers.

Aside from his respectable ERA in 2023, Gott also held right-handed hitters to a .222 average and got 40% of his outs via the ground ball. He does a nice job of pounding the strike zone and keeping his pitches down, inducing a lot of weak contact as a result.

The Athletics had an atrocious 5.48 team ERA last year, which ranked second-last in the Majors. In other words, they need all the pitching help possible. Oakland is a very young team, therefore bringing in someone like Gott who has been around for quite a few years is worth it.

Most of the talk around the Athletics as of late is their impending move to Las Vegas, which is scheduled for sometime after the 2024 season. Their lease at the Coliseum runs through next year. But for the time being, the franchise will be looking to try and stay competitive in the AL West.

We'll see if Gott carves out a nice role for himself as one of the Athletics' best relievers when the 24′ campaign rolls around.