It's a battle of two of the best teams in the Western Conference when the Colorado Avalanche travel north to Canada to take on the Vancouver Canucks. It is time to continue our NHL odds series with an Avalanche-Canucks prediction, pick, and how-to-watch.
The Avalanche improved their depth in the middle of the ice after acquiring Casey Middelstadt at the trade deadline. They also acquired Sean Walker from the Philadelphia Flyers to improve their defense. The Avalanche have just one game under their belts with both players in the lineup, earning a 2-1 overtime win over Minnesota. It was the third win in a row for the Avalanche, and many believe they are one of the favorites to come out of the east after their successful deadline. They've won five of six games but have two difficult tests coming up against the Canucks and Oilers.
The Canucks were dealt a blow when it was announced that Thatcher Demko would be week-to-week with a groin injury. Demko had been carrying the load for Vancouver, boasting a 34-13-2 record and a .917 save percentage. Most of the burden will now fall on Casey DeSmith's shoulders, who hasn't been as good lately after a hot start to the season. The Canucks have won four in a row after a quick trip down the coast to Los Angeles and Vegas and proved that they may be the best Canadian team after a 5-0 domination of Winnipeg on Saturday night.
Here are the NHL Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.
NHL Odds: Avalanche-Canucks Odds
Colorado Avalanche: -1.5 (+202)
Moneyline: -110
Vancouver Canucks: +1.5 (-250)
Moneyline: -110
Over: 6.5 (-115)
Under: 6.5 (-115)
How to Watch Avalanche vs. Canucks
Time: 10:30 PM ET/7:30 PM PT
TV:
Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)
Why The Avalanche Will Cover The Spread/Win
It's hard to understand how the Canucks are still staying above everyone else in the Western Conference. They are an analytics person's nightmare, as the underlying numbers say they should be a middle-of-the-road team, but they continue to win games. Most of their problems are masked by the play of Thatcher Demko, who will miss the next couple of weeks. If the Canucks can keep their heads above water with DeSmith as the starter, it may be time to believe that Vancouver may bring the Stanley Cup back to Canada for the first time since 1993.
The fact is, Vancouver is likely to lose some games due to Demko's absence, and the Avalanche may not be a great matchup for the Canucks. Colorado will have a wave of offense coming at Vancouver, and they will have plenty of trouble fending it off. Colorado looks like a new team with their newfound depth down the middle, and they will be looking to prove a point against one of the conference's best.
Why The Canucks Will Cover The Spread/Win
Alexandar Georgiev has done enough this season to make an All-Star Game and lead the Avalanche to third in the division. However, many don't trust him to be the man that carries them through the playoffs. Georgiev has a sterling 33-15-3 record but a .901 save percentage. If the Canucks can depend on anything in the absence of Demko, it may be that they can also get some pucks past Georgiev.
Final Avalanche-Canucks Prediction & Pick
The Avalanche have been a difficult opponent for the Canucks historically, and Colorado has shown that by winning three matchups in a row. Vancouver hasn't had trouble with many teams this season, but Colorado won two games by multiple goals. Demko was the starter in both games but allowed eight goals. It won't get any easier tonight, and the Canucks will have to lean on their backup. In what promises to be the game of the night, take Colorado to continue the trend and cover the spread in what feels like a great value play.
Final Avalanche-Canucks Prediction & Pick: Avalanche -1.5 (+202)