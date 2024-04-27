The Colorado Avalanche took control of their series against the Winnipeg Jets when they won 6-2 on Friday night. The Jets squeaked out a thrilling 7-6 victory in the series' first game but were outscored 11-4 in the next two games. The Jets had won four consecutive games over the Avalanche since December, including a 7-0 victory in their last regular season meeting. It is time to continue our NHL odds series with a Jets-Avalanche prediction, pick, and how-to-watch.
Connor Hellebuyck is the likely Vezina Trophy winner this season, awarded to the league's top goaltender. His presence should have given the Jets an advantage over the Avalanche this series, as Colorado had some questions in the net. However, Hellebuyck is allowing six goals per game through the first three. It isn't all Hellebuyck's fault, as the Avalanche have outshot the Jets in every game, including two 40+ outings. Regardless, the alleged best goaltender in the league should steal you some wins.
It was the complete opposite feeling for the Avalanche after Game 1. There were already people questioning Alexandar Georgiev, and those questions got more severe when he allowed seven goals on 23 shots. Justus Annunen performed much better during the regular season and looked ready to take over the net for Colorado. The problem was that Annunen had an illness that kept him out of Game 1 and carried over into Game 2. Through a lack of goaltending depth, head coach Jared Bednar opted to go back to Georgiev. The move has paid off, as Georgiev rebuilt his confidence by allowing two goals in two straight wins. Georgiev gets to hold his starter's role as long as the Avalanche continue winning.
Here are the NHL Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.
NHL Playoffs Odds: Jets-Avalanche Game 1 Odds
Winnipeg Jets: +1.5 (-175)
Moneyline: +140
Colorado Avalanche: -1.5 (+145)
Moneyline: -165
Over: 6.5 (-120)
Under: 6.5 (+100)
How to Watch Jets vs. Avalanche Game 4
Time: 2:30 PM ET/11:30 AM PT
TV: TruTV, TNT
TV: TruTV, TNT
Why The Jets Will Cover The Spread/Win
The Jets are a lot better than this opening line suggests. The Avalanche dominated the last two games, but this has all the feels of a series that goes the distance. If the Avalanche win Game 4, the chances of that happening drop dramatically.
Alexandar Georgiev has looked great in the last two games but could blow up at any point. At the other end of the ice, Connor Hellebuyck is due for a win-stealing outing, which could come on Sunday afternoon.
The Jets need to slow down the Avalanche's stars and give Hellebuyck some help for that to happen. If head coach Rick Bowness can find a way, the Jets will even the series.
Why The Avalanche Will Cover The Spread/Win
Slowing down the Avalanche's stars is easier said than done. Cale Makar is leading the way again, as he did on the Avalanche Stanley Cup run in 2022. He has six points in three games, with Nathan MacKinnon and Mikko Rantanen behind him with five.
The Avalanche values quantity over quality against Hellebuyck, which seems to be working. They have 118 shots over the first three games. If they can do it again and get average goaltending from Georgiev, they will take a commanding 3-1 series lead.
Final Jets-Avalanche Prediction & Pick
How can you trust Alexandar Georgiev over Connor Hellebuyck, despite what we've seen these last three games? The Avalanche goaltender was abysmal until Game 2, when he put together two above-average outings to get his team a 2-1 series lead. The Jets shouldn't be this much of an underdog with Hellebuyck in the net, so we'll trust that he turns it around and take them on the money line to even the series.
Final Jets-Avalanche Prediction & Pick: Jets ML (+140)