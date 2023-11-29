The collaborations originally began back in November of 2021, but now those days are numbered.

It seems both Sonic The Hedgehog and the Azure Star Weapon in Monster Hunter Rise are finally going away. The developers recently announced the end of a collaborations they started in the game awhile back. Unfortunately, this includes everyone's favorite speedy blue hedgehog. Additionally, the partnership with Universal Studios Japan is ending as well, meaning Azure Star Quests and rewards are also leaving the game. So, when do these collaborations end in Monster Hunter Rise?

When Do The Sonic The Hedgehog, Azure Star Monster Hunter Rise Collaborations End?

The Sonic the Hedgehog and Azure Star Collaborations with Monster Hunter Rise end on January 21st, 2024 at 4:00pm PST. The collaborations originally began back in November of 2021, but now those days are numbered. Specifically, this means the game's special themed quests and rewards will no longer be available after January 21st. Overall, this includes:

Event Quests: Gotta Hoard Fast! Super Shady Look-alike

Rewards: “Sonic Costume” Palico layered Armor “Canyne Tails” Canyne layered Armor “Sonic Wear” Huntered layered Armor

Figurines: Sonic Knuckles Tails



Additionally, the partnership with Universal Japan Studios is ending as well, meaning additional Quests and rewards are going away. Furthermore, this includes the removal of two weapons and a Hunter Armor set:

Event Quests: USJ – Shrine Showdown! USJ – Arzuros Onslaught!

Downloadable Palico: MEOW LIMIT!

Rewards “Azure Star Blade I” Hunter Weapon “Azure Era Wyrmbow I” Hunter Weapon “Azure Age” Hunter Armor Set



Lastly, the Sengan-en Downloadable Palico: Yasu, also leaves the game in January. Overall, it's a shame to see some of the game's cooler Collaborations leave the title, especially the Azure Star and Sonic The Hedgehog content. The Sonic collaboration was made to celebrate the Hedgehog's 30th anniversary, so it's a shame to see such a massive icon leave the game. Nevertheless, we're sure Capcom and Sega have more collaborations up their sleeve in the future.

Monster Hunter Rise released for the Nintendo Switch in 2021. It later released for Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PlayStation 4, and PlayStation 5 in 2023. Players still have time to go enjoy the collaboration and its quest before they end next year.

